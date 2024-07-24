Reignite Your Fitness Goals: 5 Key Tips from NUTRISHOP®

Get Back on Track with Expert Advice and Invaluable Support

HENDERSON, Nev., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's mid-year already. How are those fitness goals coming along? Did you give up or get off track? Don't worry. You're not alone. Studies show most people don't stick to their New Year's resolutions, with some quitting as early as February. Thankfully, NUTRISHOP®, a national nutritional supplement and wellness franchise, is here to help you reignite your goals and finish the year strong.

Here are five effective strategies to help you get back on track:

"I now feel more energized, confident, my clothes feel better and I am motivated to continue my weight loss journey!" Post this Zayra McCarty, 45, of Rocklin, Calif., lost 21 pounds of body fat during a recent Nutrishop Roseville transformation challenge and gained a deeper understanding of nutrition, exercise, and self-care through the experience.

1. Reflect on Your Progress

Mid-year is the perfect time to take a step back and reflect on your fitness journey. Make a list of what you've achieved so far and identify areas where you can improve. Remember, progress is progress, no matter how small. If you've fallen off from your goals altogether, don't beat yourself up. Instead, recall the "why" behind your goals, advises certified personal trainer Chanel Schweer, CPT, CSCS.

"Have your circumstances changed? Are you further from your goal now than you were at the beginning of the year?" she asks. "Give yourself a little reality check and remember you CAN do this!"

2. Set Realistic Goals

Many people fail because their goals are too vague or too ambitious. Set realistic and achievable goals by breaking down larger objectives into manageable daily tasks and celebrating your victories along the way. For example, how's your daily water intake? Are you meeting your protein needs every day? What about your daily step count?

"Setting up small habits to achieve daily goals can be a great way to jump-start or ramp up your fitness journey," Schweer says. "Set reminders in your smartphone to help you along the way and feel accomplished when you check them off!"

3. Utilize Nutrishop's Resources

Nutrishop offers a wide range of resources to support your fitness goals, from nutritional supplements and wellness products to transformation challenges and body composition analysis scans.

"Whether you need help with general health, building muscle, losing fat, healthy nutrition, or simply maintaining motivation, we are here to help guide you," said Rick Rodriguez, owner of several multiple Nutrishop locations in Southern California.

Regarding supplementation, Nutrishop carries hundreds of top-quality products like energy boosters, protein powders, metabolic formulas and recovery aids designed to tackle mid-year challenges. Supplement stacks to consider include the Fresh Start Stack (Restor, Gut Formula and 7-Day Cleanse), the Muscle Up Stack (Phosphator, Myodren and Power ATP) or the Cardio Burn Stack (Thermovex, Gamma-Lean and Lipotropic).

"Set yourself up for success by having your supplements ready each day," advises Schweer, a Nutrishop-sponsored athlete who has helped hundreds of clients achieve transformation success over the years. "For example, have your pre-workout or protein powder already in your shaker cup ready to mix with water before you hit the gym or use a daily pill organizer to help keep track of what you're taking."

4. Get Inspired

Countless customers across the nation have achieved a wide range of health and fitness goals with Nutrishop's help. Here are some recent examples:

– Zayra McCarty, 45, Rocklin, CA: Lost 21 pounds of fat, maintained all her muscle mass and reduced her overall body fat by 10% during a recent transformation challenge at Nutrishop Roseville. Meal planning and regular check-ins helped her stay motivated and focused. Today, she says she has gained a deeper understanding of nutrition, exercise, and self-care practices that will stay with her for years to come.

"The Nutrishop approach is not only about losing fat and gaining muscle but also adopting a healthier lifestyle for long-term well-being," McCarty says. "To think that at one point I was actually considering liposuction! ... I now feel more energized, confident, my clothes feel better and I am motivated to continue my weight loss journey!"

– David Osborn, 40, Roseville, CA: Gained 11 pounds of muscle, lost 34 pounds of body fat, and reduced his body fat by 16% in just five months. He says Nutrishop Roseville's team and the InBody body composition scanner kept him motivated and on track.

"A normal scale is not the best indicator of progress, and I would have probably quit a while ago if I didn't have the InBody to use every two weeks," Osborn shares. His best tip? "Don't overcomplicate this journey. Find what works for you. Your body will thank you later."

5. Don't Wait

It's never too late to start – or restart – your fitness journey. Visit NutrishopUSA.com or your local Nutrishop store today. Let Nutrishop help you achieve your goals so you can finish the year strong.

"Don't wait until the next January 1, or first of the month, or even the first of the week," says Schweer. "Take advantage right now. You will look back and be grateful you are heading into 2025 having already achieved your goals."

About NUTRISHOP®

Since 2003, NUTRISHOP® has helped countless individuals live a fit, healthy, happy lifestyle. Nutrishop stores offer customers a low-price guarantee on a wide array of cutting-edge dietary supplements, exceptional, individualized customer service, easy-to-follow meal plans, body composition assessment tools, and sound nutritional guidance. The Nutrishop business model focuses primarily on franchisee-owned and operated stores that provide consumers with the tools to achieve their health and fitness goals. For more information, visit NutrishopUSA.com and follow on Instagram @NutrishopUSA. To learn more about becoming a Nutrishop franchisee, visit NutrishopFranchise.com.

SOURCE Nutrishop