AN UNFORGETTABLE MUSICAL JOURNEY THAT INCLUDES 25 CITIES

Presale Begins March 6, Followed By General On Sale March 8

All Tickets Will Be Available at Reik.mx

MIAMI, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed Latin pop band Reik is excited to reveal their much-anticipated Panorama 2024 Tour, coming to 25 cities across the United States this summer. Presented by renowned live event promoter Loud And Live, the tour promises to immerse fans in an unforgettable musical journey, from the May 11 kick-off in Orlando to the June 30 finale in Seattle.

Throughout the tour the critically acclaimed Reik will perform an array of both their classic hits and most captivating recent work, displaying their unique essence onstage.

REIK UNVEILS PANORAMA 2024 TOUR ACROSS THE UNITED STATES WITH AN UNFORGETTABLE MUSICAL JOURNEY THAT INCLUDES 25 CITIES Post this REIK PANORAMA US TOUR 2024

"We're excited to announce our second tour with Reik," says Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live. "It is a privilege to work with them again and introduce their music to a wider audience. Get ready for an experience filled with energy and joy!"

Tickets will be available for presale on Wednesday, March 6 at 10 AM local time, and widely available on Friday, March 8 at 10 AM local time.

All tickets will be available at Reik.mx. See below for a complete list of dates.

DATE CITY VENUE Saturday, May 11, 2024 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live Sunday, May 12, 2024 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Hollywood Wednesday, May 15, 2024 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre Thursday, May 16, 2024 McAllen, TX McAllen Performing Arts Center Friday, May 17, 2024 San Antonio, TX Boeing Center at Tech Port Saturday, May 18, 2024 Dallas, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre Thursday, May 23, 2024 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center Friday, May 24, 2024 Raleigh, NC Martin Marietta Center for the

Performing Arts Saturday, May 25, 2024 North Charleston, SC North Charleston Performing Arts

Center Thursday, May 30, 2024 Boston, MA Wang Theatre Friday, May 31, 2024 Bensalem, PA XCite Center at Parx Casino Saturday, June 1, 2024 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall Sunday, June 2, 2024 Washington, DC DAR Constitution Hall Wednesday, June 5, 2024 Chicago, IL Rosemont Theatre Saturday, June 8, 2024 Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom Sunday, June 9, 2024 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater Thursday, June 13, 2024 El Paso, TX Abraham Chavez Theatre Friday, June 14, 2024 Albuquerque, NM Kiva Auditorium Saturday, June 15, 2024 Tucson, AZ The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall Friday, June 21, 2024 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena Saturday, June 22, 2024 Las Vegas, NV The Theater at Virgin Hotels Sunday, June 23, 2024 Anaheim, CA Honda Center Thursday, June 27, 2024 Sacramento, CA Sacramento Memorial Auditorium Friday, June 28, 2024 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic Sunday, June 30, 2024 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater

About Reik

The name Reik carries weight and recognition. For proof, look no further than their multiple sold-out shows each year across all Latin America, the United States and Spain; numerous radio hits; and songs featured in ad campaigns by international brands.

Sixteen years ago, nobody could have imaged the rapid ascent and illustrious career of these three boys from Mexicali, Baja California. They have been trendsetters ever since, accumulating 9.1 billion streams, 8.5 billion views and 9.8 million subscribers on YouTube, and 20 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Their discography boasts six studio albums, two live recordings and two conceptual EPs, resulting in gold and platinum certifications throughout Mexico, Latin America, Spain, and the United States.

Reik has collaborated with over 30 international artists including Maluma, J Balvin, Wisin & Yandel, Sebastián Yatra, Carin León, Ozuna, Morat, Super Junior, Manuel Turizo, Farruko, Camilo, Aitana, Christian Nodal, Grupo Firme and Nicky Jam, among others.

The band has also won a wide range of awards, including Latin GRAMMYs, MTV Music Awards, Premio Lo Nuestro, Gaviotas de Plata y Oro, Billboard Latin Music Awards and Premios Juventud, among others.

About Loud And Live

Loud And Live is an entertainment, marketing, media and live event company specializing in music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Based in Miami with offices in the United States, Europe and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by their passion for compelling experiences for global audiences.

SOURCE Loud and Live, Inc.