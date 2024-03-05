REIK UNVEILS PANORAMA 2024 TOUR ACROSS THE UNITED STATES

AN UNFORGETTABLE MUSICAL JOURNEY THAT INCLUDES 25 CITIES

Presale Begins March 6, Followed By General On Sale March 8 

All Tickets Will Be Available at Reik.mx

MIAMI, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed Latin pop band Reik is excited to reveal their much-anticipated Panorama 2024 Tour, coming to 25 cities across the United States this summer. Presented by renowned live event promoter Loud And Live, the tour promises to immerse fans in an unforgettable musical journey, from the May 11 kick-off in Orlando to the June 30 finale in Seattle.

Throughout the tour the critically acclaimed Reik will perform an array of both their classic hits and most captivating recent work, displaying their unique essence onstage.

REIK PANORAMA US TOUR 2024
REIK PANORAMA US TOUR 2024

"We're excited to announce our second tour with Reik," says Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live. "It is a privilege to work with them again and introduce their music to a wider audience. Get ready for an experience filled with energy and joy!"

Tickets will be available for presale on Wednesday, March 6 at 10 AM local time, and widely available on Friday, March 8 at 10 AM local time.

All tickets will be available at Reik.mx. See below for a complete list of dates.

DATE

CITY

VENUE

Saturday, May 11, 2024

Orlando, FL

Hard Rock Live

Sunday, May 12, 2024

Hollywood, FL

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Hollywood

Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Houston, TX

Smart Financial Centre

Thursday, May 16, 2024

McAllen, TX

McAllen Performing Arts Center

Friday, May 17, 2024

San Antonio, TX

Boeing Center at Tech Port

Saturday, May 18, 2024

Dallas, TX

Texas Trust CU Theatre

Thursday, May 23, 2024

Atlanta, GA

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center

Friday, May 24, 2024

Raleigh, NC 

Martin Marietta Center for the
Performing Arts

Saturday, May 25, 2024

North Charleston, SC 

North Charleston Performing Arts
Center

Thursday, May 30, 2024

Boston, MA

Wang Theatre

Friday, May 31, 2024

Bensalem, PA

XCite Center at Parx Casino

Saturday, June 1, 2024

New York, NY

Radio City Music Hall

Sunday, June 2, 2024

Washington, DC

DAR Constitution Hall

Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Chicago, IL

Rosemont Theatre

Saturday, June 8, 2024

Denver, CO

The Mission Ballroom

Sunday, June 9, 2024

Salt Lake City, UT

Eccles Theater

Thursday, June 13, 2024

El Paso, TX

Abraham Chavez Theatre

Friday, June 14, 2024

Albuquerque, NM

Kiva Auditorium

Saturday, June 15, 2024

Tucson, AZ

The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

Friday, June 21, 2024

San Diego, CA

Pechanga Arena

Saturday, June 22, 2024

Las Vegas, NV

The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Sunday, June 23, 2024

Anaheim, CA 

Honda Center

Thursday, June 27, 2024

Sacramento, CA 

Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

Friday, June 28, 2024

San Jose, CA

San Jose Civic

Sunday, June 30, 2024

Seattle, WA

WAMU Theater

About Reik
The name Reik carries weight and recognition. For proof, look no further than their multiple sold-out shows each year across all Latin America, the United States and Spain; numerous radio hits; and songs featured in ad campaigns by international brands.

Sixteen years ago, nobody could have imaged the rapid ascent and illustrious career of these three boys from Mexicali, Baja California. They have been trendsetters ever since, accumulating 9.1 billion streams, 8.5 billion views and 9.8 million subscribers on YouTube, and 20 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Their discography boasts six studio albums, two live recordings and two conceptual EPs, resulting in gold and platinum certifications throughout Mexico, Latin America, Spain, and the United States.

Reik has collaborated with over 30 international artists including Maluma, J Balvin, Wisin & Yandel, Sebastián Yatra, Carin León, Ozuna, Morat, Super Junior, Manuel Turizo, Farruko, Camilo, Aitana, Christian Nodal, Grupo Firme and Nicky Jam, among others. 

The band has also won a wide range of awards, including Latin GRAMMYs, MTV Music Awards, Premio Lo Nuestro, Gaviotas de Plata y Oro, Billboard Latin Music Awards and Premios Juventud, among others.

About Loud And Live
Loud And Live is an entertainment, marketing, media and live event company specializing in music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Based in Miami with offices in the United States, Europe and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by their passion for compelling experiences for global audiences.

