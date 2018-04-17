Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks "Architecture of Reassurance" into an "Architecture of Healing"

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a Disney Imagineering VP/Creative Director I was honored to learn the 'architecture of reassurance' from several members of Walt Disney's original team. Imagineering blends imagination and engineering. Being trained in this discipline was an unexpected blessing for me when I received a cancer diagnosis on the eve of my 50th birthday," said Roger Holzberg, co-founder of Reimagine Well.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels Infusionarium Patient Vision Team Members

Post-diagnosis Holzberg pulled together a team of survivors and caregivers at Disney and began volunteering for projects like Starbright Worlds, adapting Epcot's 'Turtle Talk' attraction for CHOC Children's Hospital, creating "Living With" stories for livestrong.com, and launching the survivorship platform My Bridge 4 Life. As the first (consulting) creative director for the National Cancer Institute, Holzberg met pediatric hematologist/oncologist, Dr. Leonard Sender who said, "Let's change the patient experience for kids with cancer!" They co-hosted a brainstorm with healthcare professionals and some Imagineers, including Imagineering's principal creative executive, Disney Legend Marty Sklar. The result the Infusionarium.

The Infusionarium digital platform includes an extensive library of patient directed immersive healing experiences, live events, and clinical staff directed learn guides.

There are currently 26 physical Infusionariums, the digital platform is also live on over 200 hospital room smart TVs; and over 5,200 patients and families access the platform with smartphones and tablets.

Studies have shown that Reimagine Well's type of interactive enhanced education helps reduce hospital readmissions.

Dr. Leonard Sender says, "We believe that integrating a kid's imagination into the healing process is creating an 'architecture of healing'. Distraction therapy helps reduce anxiety and side effects medication. We have patients telling their parents they are looking forward to their chemo; no one hears that! We believe a happier patient is a better patient."

Experience the healing places from several of our patient vision teams IN THIS VIDEO.

Holzberg adds, "An extraordinary thing about this work is being able to ask patients what place would best promote their healing? And then to put them there while in treatment! The patient vision teams direct their own "immersive healing experiences". We believe our job is to listen, enable, and empower patients."

About Reimagine Well

Reimagine Well provides a proprietary platform and programs that are designed for infusion therapy, assisted living, and more; and has compiled an extensive library of patient-directed immersive healing experiences and disease specific 'Learn Guides' directed by clinicians and medical experts.

Roger Holzberg and Leonard Sender, MD, founded Reimagine Well. Dr. Sender is a specialist with the Hyundai Cancer Institute at CHOC Children's Hospital in Orange County, California, is board certified in Pediatric Hematology/Oncology and is both a clinician and a researcher. Roger Holzberg is the founder of My Bridge 4 Life, a former award-winning Disney Imagineer, the first (consulting) Creative Director of the National Cancer Institute and a 14-year cancer survivor.

