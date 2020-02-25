Reimagine Well and Fully Loaded Electronics Partner On "Experiential Education" Initiative to Reduce Need for Pediatric Sedation

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I saw an Xbox game that helped reduce the need for pediatric sedation in radiation therapy, and I thought we have to help get this out into the world!" said Rachelle "Shelly" Lee, VP of Fully Loaded Electronics (FLE). Roger Holzberg, co-founder of Reimagine Well adds, "This new partnership will allow us to evolve the patient journey for many more children and families."

Nebraska Medicine News Story Screenshot from VR Program

"It's a game that fulfills a real clinical need. MRI exams and radiation treatments can be terrifying for adults, but for children the anxiety is often so overwhelming that they need to be fully sedated. Research is beginning to show a correlation between frequent pediatric sedation and developmental problems for young patients," said Dr. Leonard Sender, Medical Director of the Hyundai Cancer Institute at CHOC Children's Hospital and Co-Founder of Reimagine Well . "We've developed a unique solution to this problem."

With " Experiential Education ", patients experience treatments and procedures virtually, at their own comfort level. In a game environment clinicians can guide, coach and acclimate the patient to procedures ahead of time. The experience is effective on both computer screens and VR headsets.

Child Life Specialist, Debbie Wagers, and her team at Nebraska Medicine first installed the program and have now begun a formal IRB study.

"Patients explore the Nebraska Medicine pediatric radiation room using an Xbox controller, interacting with the hospital's mascot, 'Casey the Lion'. Casey asks, "Are you ready to proceed with your treatment?" When the patient is comfortable, the simulation begins," said Wagers. If they feel ready to graduate into greater immersion, they can try the VR headsets (though this is not required). A plush toy version of Casey can then accompany the child into the actual procedure. ( Experiential Education Video Demo )

The sedation reduction program and Reimagine Well's "Community VR" experiences can now be fully integrated into any hospital's FLE Game Cart for clinical use as well as play.

Dr. Sender adds, "We're very excited about the use of Experiential Education enabling interactive medical learning that feels like play!"

About Fully Loaded Electronics

FLE provides hardware, software, accessories, and creative solutions for hospitals, treatment centers and more. Their knowledgeable support team is always ready to assist, and their passion is to make video gaming easy.

https://fullyloadedelectronics.com/

About Reimagine Well

Reimagine Well's platform provides patient-directed immersive healing experiences, disease-specific 'Learn Guides' and a private support network, as well as experiential education. Co-founder Leonard Sender, MD is board certified in Pediatric Hematology/Oncology. Co-founder Roger Holzberg is a former award-winning Disney Imagineer, the first (consulting) Creative Director of the National Cancer Institute and a 15-year cancer survivor.

http://reimaginewell.com/

