Reimagined and Redesigned: Furniture Row Celebrates Grand Reopening in Draper, UT

DRAPER, Utah, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with their commitment to provide their local communities with exceptional shopping experiences, Furniture Row is proud to announce the Grand Reopening of its newly renovated Furniture Row and Denver Mattress store in Draper, UT. The Furniture Row in Draper is situated at 54 West Ikea Way, and it has recently been redesigned to meet the evolving needs of modern homeowners.

Bill Smith, the General Manager of Furniture Row, expressed his excitement when asked about the remodel, stating, "We can't wait to welcome back our customers to the newly reimagined Furniture Row in Draper. We've made significant improvements to our store, including restructuring the entire layout of each department, and we're confident our customers will appreciate an enhanced shopping environment filled with the latest products from Furniture Row and Denver Mattress."

The remodeled store is sure to impress local customers as it showcases a brand new interior style which includes new flooring, efficient modern lights, and an enlivening new aesthetic to best display its expansive selection of furniture, mattresses, and home decor items. In addition to these aesthetic improvements, the store's layout has also been restructured to facilitate easier navigation. The Denver Mattress part of the store has been moved to its own side of the building, and the Furniture Row Living, Bedroom, and Dining departments have all been placed together in a convenient "row" so customers can more easily find what they came for and discover stylish new finds.

Starting today, residents from Draper and the surrounding communities are invited to join the company as they celebrate this exciting occasion, and, of course, so they be some of the first to experience their new and greatly improved Furniture Row and Denver Mattress store.

About Furniture Row

Furniture Row offers an extensive selection of stylish brand name and designer furnishings for every room of the home, all curated into easy-to-navigate sections within a spacious interior. Furniture Row is committed to providing their customers with finely made furnishings at incredible prices, and they're renowned for their friendly, knowledgeable sales associates whose only goal is to help you create the home you love. Visit http://www.FurnitureRow.com

About Denver Mattress

Denver Mattress manufactures its mattresses in its Denver-based factory and distributes them to its own retail stores. By having a single factory, Denver Mattress is able to maintain high quality control standards and deliver a more consistent product at a lower cost than multiple factory producers. Denver Mattress, The easiest way to get the right mattress®. Visit http://www.DenverMattress.com

Contact

John Knippenberg

[email protected]

SOURCE Furniture Row LLC