The Furniture Row in Selma Unveils a Fresh Redesign for Their Grand Reopening!

SELMA, Texas, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture Row is delighted to announce the Grand Reopening of its popular store in Selma! Nestled at 15380 I-35 North, this newly remodeled location promises an elevated shopping experience for the Selma community.

The centerpiece of the remodel is a completely new store layout designed to enhance customer convenience and comfort. To bring this new layout to life, the Denver Mattress section of the combined store was moved to its own dedicated end of the building, which allowed for the seamless integration of the Furniture Row Living, Dining, and Bedroom sections into a cohesive layout. By strategically arranging the furniture sections and incorporating modern design elements, the Selma store now offers a more intuitive and visually appealing shopping environment.

"We couldn't be more thrilled with our remodeled Furniture Row store in Selma," said Bill Smith, General Manager of Furniture Row, when asked about the project. "Our team has worked tirelessly to reimagine the space, ensuring that every corner reflects our commitment to exceptional quality and style. From Living to the Bedroom, every section is thoughtfully curated to inspire creativity and help customers envision their dream spaces. We're excited to unveil the new look and provide our customers with an unparalleled shopping experience."

In addition to the redesigned layout, the interior of the store has been reimagined and rejuvenated a new modern look. With a fresh color palette, brand-new light fixtures and flooring, and stylish designer walls to better showcase key products, the redesigned Furniture Row in Selma feels both sophisticated and exciting, inviting customers to linger and explore. To complete the project with a nod to Selma itself, the Denver Mattress side of the store will now also feature a beautiful new mural from a local artist along its exterior.

About Furniture Row
Furniture Row offers an extensive selection of stylish brand name and designer furnishings for every room of the home, all curated into easy-to-navigate sections within a spacious interior. Furniture Row is committed to providing their customers with finely made furnishings at incredible prices, and they're renowned for their friendly, knowledgeable sales associates whose only goal is to help you create the home you love. Visit http://www.FurnitureRow.com

About Denver Mattress
Denver Mattress manufactures its mattresses in its Denver-based factory and distributes them to its own retail stores. By having a single factory, Denver Mattress is able to maintain high quality control standards and deliver a more consistent product at a lower cost than multiple factory producers. Denver Mattress, the easiest way to get the right mattress®. Visit http://www.DenverMattress.com

