Reimagined Parking Caps a Strong 2025 with Strategic Growth, Organizational Realignment, and Enhanced Client Support

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Reimagined Parking today announced the close of a transformative 2025, marked by significant portfolio growth, a strategic realignment of its operations organization, and expanded service capabilities designed to deliver stronger financial performance for clients across North America. In 2025, the company added 112 new locations, reflecting strong demand for its business across core markets and reinforcing its long-standing reputation for operational excellence.

To support this growth, Reimagined Parking implemented a comprehensive reorganization of its Operations team to better align expertise, resources, and decision-making around client needs and opportunities. Under the leadership of President Roamy Valera, the new Operations structure is aligned into three focused groups:

Commercial Vertical Team — Dedicated to supporting commercial real estate clients with single‑site and multi‑site portfolios, this team brings deep expertise in urban parking operations.





— Dedicated to supporting commercial real estate clients with single‑site and multi‑site portfolios, this team brings deep expertise in urban parking operations. Industry Verticals Team — Focused on specialized sectors—including healthcare, aviation, and municipalities—this group leverages market‑specific knowledge to deliver solutions aligned with the unique operational and customer‑experience needs of each industry.





— Focused on specialized sectors—including healthcare, aviation, and municipalities—this group leverages market‑specific knowledge to deliver solutions aligned with the unique operational and customer‑experience needs of each industry. Portfolio Management Team — Responsible for large‑scale, multi‑location client portfolios, this team integrates operations, reporting, and revenue generation to simplify management and drive consistent performance across assets.

"2025 was a pivotal year for Reimagined Parking," said Roamy Valera, President. "Our realigned structure, expanded capabilities, and continued investment in people and technology demonstrate our focus on delivering the highest level of service and measurable financial results for our clients."

To further support client success, Reimagined Parking expanded its in-house capabilities across integrated reporting, digital marketing, and revenue management. Clients now benefit from a unified reporting platform that consolidates performance data for streamlined oversight, digital marketing execution that drives demand and boosts occupancy, and revenue management expertise that optimizes pricing and maximizes overall financial performance.

With these changes, Reimagined Parking enters 2026 well‑positioned for continued growth and innovation. The company remains committed to investing in people, platforms, and partnerships that help clients achieve their operational goals and long‑term success.

About Reimagined Parking

Reimagined Parking's portfolio includes nationally recognized operating companies Impark, Lanier Parking, Republic Parking, AmeriPark, and Park One. With a workforce of more than 6,500 managing over 2,500 high-density parking facilities across more than 275 North American cities, the company generates 34 million digital transactions annually, serving high-profile commercial real estate, retail, hospitality, airport, event, healthcare, municipal, and education locations. For more information, please visit www.reimaginedparking.com.

SOURCE Reimagined Parking Inc