Reimagined Parking Selected to Operate Parking Services at The Orchard in Long Island City, Queens' Tallest Tower by BLDG Management Co., Inc.

207 parking spots, state-of-the-art technology and EV charging stations will support 824 rental residences and an all-new ground-floor retail space

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Reimagined Parking is proud to announce its selection as the official parking operator for The Orchard, the tallest tower in Queens and Long Island City. Developed by BLDG Management Co. Inc., the new 70-story luxury rental building redefines the New York City skyline and pairs its extensive amenity offering with one of the parking industry's most trusted, tech-forward operators.

Photo credit: Binyan Studios (CNW Group/Reimagined Parking Inc) Photo credit: Binyan Studios (CNW Group/Reimagined Parking Inc)

"By pairing streamlined operations with advanced technology, The Orchard and Reimagined Parking are setting a new standard for residential parking and enhancing daily life for residents, guests, and the broader Long Island City community," said Roamy Valera, President at Reimagined Parking.

Located at the corner of Orchard Street and Jackson Avenue in Long Island City, The Orchard offers 824 thoughtfully designed residences across studio-to-three-bedroom layouts. Residents enjoy a collection of over 100,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities, including New York City's largest private Backyard, a 60,000-square-foot landscaped oasis with a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, an outdoor playground, running track, and more. The building also features a state-of-the-art fitness and wellness center with a steam room, sauna, and indoor lap pool, a full-size indoor basketball court, coworking lounges, multiple entertainment spaces, and a crown-jewel 70th-story Sky Lounge with panoramic city views. With easy access to cultural destinations, dining, parks, and multiple transit options, The Orchard offers a connected, dynamic lifestyle in the heart of Long Island City.

"Everything at The Orchard was designed with the resident in mind – not just the homes and amenities, but the entire experience from the moment you arrive," said Kevin Tartaglione, Senior Managing Director and Chief Development Officer at BLDG Management Co., Inc. "Our partnership with Reimagined Parking extends that same level of care, delivering a smarter, more seamless, and highly efficient system that truly supports the lifestyle we've created here at the building."

On site, residents and visitors will experience a new standard of parking enabled by advanced License Plate Recognition (LPR) technology. The self-park garage will offer 207 parking spots across 2 floors, with dedicated levels for residents and visitors. The parking experience is designed to deliver a fully frictionless, customer-first journey from entry to exit, complementing the building's well-appointed residences and expansive amenity collection. The details of the operation have been carefully curated and designed to reflect the modern sophistication, convenience, and elevated lifestyle that defines life at The Orchard.

Additional Premium Features Include:

Full Self-Park Convenience — Vehicle access anytime with no waiting, no valet queues, and no third-party handling.

— Vehicle access anytime with no waiting, no valet queues, and no third-party handling. Wide, Comfortable Stalls — Designed for easy maneuvering and reduced risk of vehicle damage.

— Designed for easy maneuvering and reduced risk of vehicle damage. Completely Ticketless Access & Payment — Elimination of paper and kiosks, creating a hassle-free, fully digital experience.

— Elimination of paper and kiosks, creating a hassle-free, fully digital experience. Gated Entry — Secure, gated entry provides residents and visitors with an added layer of safety.

— Secure, gated entry provides residents and visitors with an added layer of safety. On-Site Hospitality-Grade Support — Staff trained in hospitality-grade service, to provide a consistently exceptional experience.

— Staff trained in hospitality-grade service, to provide a consistently exceptional experience. Effortless Visitor & Community Parking — Simple and stress-free self-checkout options for guests.

— Simple and stress-free self-checkout options for guests. Indoor Protection — Fully covered parking shields guests from weather, delivering a safer, more comfortable experience.

— Fully covered parking shields guests from weather, delivering a safer, more comfortable experience. EV Charging Infrastructure — Ample modern charging solutions to support the electric future of mobility coming soon!

The parking garage will be open to residents and visitors 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information about The Orchard, including residence availability, pricing and parking accommodation, please visit theorchardlic.com. For more information about Reimagined Parking and its services, please visit reimaginedparking.com.

About Reimagined Parking:

Reimagined Parking's portfolio includes nationally recognized operating companies Impark, Lanier Parking, Republic Parking, AmeriPark, and Park One. With a workforce of more than 6,500 managing over 2,500 high-density parking facilities across more than 275 North American cities, the company generates 34 million digital transactions annually, serving high-profile commercial real estate, retail, hospitality, airport, event, healthcare, municipal, and education locations. For more information, please visit www.reimaginedparking.com.

About BLDG Management:

BLDG Management Co., Inc. is a full-service, vertically-integrated real estate investment, management and development firm founded over 60 years ago. Headquartered in New York City, the firm manages a diversified portfolio of 300+ assets across the United States in all sectors, including residential, office, retail, industrial and hospitality. BLDG Management's approach emphasizes management and development of high-quality assets and destinations that serve as catalysts for enduring economic vitality and community growth. The Firm invests throughout the real estate capital stack in equity and debt, in all strategies, including core, value-add and ground-up development.

SOURCE Reimagined Parking Inc