Reimbursements Are Available for Eligible Current and Former Individual Owners and Lessees of Toyota 2012-2015 Camry XV50 Vehicles in California

A federal court authorized this Notice.

Toyota has agreed to a class action settlement to resolve claims of certain 2012 to 2015 Camry XV50 vehicles purchased or leased in California ("Subject Vehicles"). The Settlement provides a reimbursement program for certain expenses.

What is this lawsuit about?

Plaintiffs allege that the Subject Vehicles contain a defective heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system ("HVAC System"). Toyota denies all claims and allegations brought against it in the lawsuit, but has agreed to the Settlement to resolve the case. The Court has not decided who is right.

Who is Included in the Settlement?

You are included in the Settlement if you are an individual who reside(d) in California and own, lease, or previously owned or leased a Subject Vehicle as of May 31, 2024. You can visit www.ToyotaCaliforniaHVACSettlement.com, which contains a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) lookup tool, to check the eligibility of your vehicle.

What Are the Settlement Benefits?

The proposed Settlement provides: (i) reimbursement for reasonable out-of-pocket expenses incurred on or before May 31, 2024, to replace and install a charcoal filter in a Subject Vehicle and/or flush the evaporator on a Subject Vehicle; and (ii) reimbursement up to $100 for reasonable out-of-pocket expenses that are incurred after May 31, 2024, to replace and install a charcoal filter in a Subject Vehicle.

What are my options?

FILE A CLAIM FOR REIMBURSEMENT OF OUT-OF-POCKET EXPENSES. You are entitled to file a Claim for the reimbursement of the reasonable, unreimbursed out-of-pocket expense incurred on or before May 31, 2024, to: (i) replace and install a charcoal filter in the Subject Vehicle; and/or (ii) have the evaporator flushed on a Subject Vehicle. A Claim for reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses incurred on or before May 31, 2024, must be postmarked (in the case of mailed claims) or filed with the Settlement Notice Administrator (in the case of electronic claims) by May 31, 2025.

You are also entitled to file a Claim for the reimbursement up to $100 of the reasonable, unreimbursed out-of-pocket expense incurred after May 31, 2024, to replace and install a charcoal filter in the Subject Vehicle.

For model year 2014-2015 Subject Vehicles, claims for out-of-pocket expenses incurred after May 31, 2024, must be postmarked (in the case of mailed claims) or filed with the Settlement Notice Administrator (in the case of electronic claims) by May 31, 2026.

For model year 2012-2013 Subject Vehicles, claims for out-of-pocket expenses incurred after May 31, 2024, must be postmarked (in the case of mailed claims) or filed with the Settlement Notice Administrator (in the case of electronic claims) by May 31, 2025.

You may submit a claim for reimbursement at www.ToyotaCaliforniaHVACSettlement.com.

OBJECT. You may write to the Court to explain why you do not like the Settlement. If you object to the Settlement you will remain a member of the Class (if you are otherwise eligible) and you will still release the claims covered by this Settlement. You must object by September 30, 2024.

EXCLUDE. If you wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement and not receive settlement benefits, you must submit a request to exclude yourself from, or "opt out" of, the Settlement postmarked by September 30, 2024. If you do so, you will preserve your rights to sue Toyota.

GO TO THE FAIRNESS HEARING. The Court will hold a hearing on October 30, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. PDT, to consider whether to grant final approval to the Settlement, including attorneys' fees up to $4.1 million and litigation expenses up to $350,000, as well as Plaintiff service awards up to $7,500 for each of the two Plaintiffs. The hearing date may change, so please check the Settlement website regularly for updates. You do not need to attend, but are welcome to at your own expense.

DO NOTHING. If you are a member of the Class and do nothing, you will not receive the benefits provided under the Settlement, and you will give up the right to sue Toyota about the issues in the lawsuit.

For more information, call 1-888-907-6966 or visit www.ToyotaCaliforniaHVACSettlement.com.

Si desea recibir esta notificación en español, llámenos o visite nuestra página web: www.ToyotaCaliforniaHVACSettlement.com.

