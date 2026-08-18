Reindeer named a Representative Vendor in the 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for Business Process Automation Tools

In our opinion recognition comes as enterprises shift from isolated task automation to end-to-end process orchestration governed by AI agents

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reindeer is the enterprise AI that runs your most complex operations today. Reindeer has announced it has been named a Representative Vendor in the July 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for Business Process Automation Tools.

In our opinion, Reindeer extends traditional business process automation with agent-driven execution built for intent-based processes. The platform deploys specialized AI agents that handle autonomous task execution and coordinate with one another on multi-step work, combining multimodal, LLM-powered document processing with built-in process and task mining and prebuilt connectors to more than 100 enterprise systems.

Reindeer has been named a Representative Vendor in the 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for Business Process Automation Tools. Post this

"Every process we've ever automated eventually runs into the same problem: the work doesn't stay still," said Yoav Naveh, Co-CEO of Reindeer. "Rules shift, new exceptions show up, and most automation is built for a fixed snapshot of a process that stopped being accurate months ago. As AI agents start taking on more of that work directly, governance stops being optional. You have to know what your agents are doing and be able to trust it. We think that's exactly the shift Gartner® is describing, and we built Reindeer for it from day one."

"Getting an agent to do a single task is the easy part," said Yair Weinberger, Co-CEO of Reindeer. "The real challenge is connecting that agent to the messy reality underneath it: legacy systems that have run unchanged for twenty years, processes that live mostly in people's heads, and rules that shift the moment a new client or region comes online. Open standards for how agents talk to each other and to existing systems are what make that connection possible at enterprise scale, and it's a big part of why we built Reindeer the way we did."

In our opinion the Gartner® report points to a broader shift underway in the market: organizations are moving past one-off task automation and trying to automate entire processes end to end, and as AI agents take on pieces of that work, keeping their behavior predictable and compliant is becoming a baseline requirement rather than an afterthought.

A complimentary copy of the report is available at: https://hubs.ly/Q04tm6XP0

Gartner® disclaimer:

Gartner®, Inc. Market Guide for Business Process Automation Tools. Tushar Srivastava, Sachin Joshi, etl. 13 July 2026.

Gartner® is a trademark of Gartner®, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner® does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner® research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner® Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner® disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Reindeer.

About Reindeer Reindeer is the enterprise AI that runs your most complex business operations. Most automation assumes a stable, documented process, but real enterprise work is full of exceptions, evolves over time, and lives largely in the expertise of the people who run it. Reindeer deploys AI agents built to operate under those conditions, handling exceptions, adapting as processes shift, and learning continuously from the human experts they work alongside. Agents are trained on each client's specific operations and execute work across finance, procurement, logistics, and shared services. The company has raised $18 million in seed funding from Lightspeed, Team8, and Vesey Ventures, and serves enterprises including Hellmann Worldwide Logistics and Papaya Global. For more information, visit reindeer.ai.

Media Contact Galia Nedvedovich VP Marketing [email protected]

SOURCE Reindeer