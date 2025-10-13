Reins CEO Chris Buttenham to speak at Service World Expo 2025

The leading expert in alternative equity solutions for the skilled trades will share insights and best

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reins, a pioneering technology firm dedicated to empowering privately owned businesses through alternative equity solutions, announces that its CEO and co-founder, Chris Buttenham, will be a featured speaker at this year's Service World Expo. The premier conference for residential contractors will be held at Caesar's Forum in Las Vegas, Oct. 26-30.

Buttenham will deliver a 90-minute presentation titled "Breaking the Cycle: How to Reduce Employee Turnover," offering practical insights for residential contractors navigating one of the industry's most persistent challenges. Drawing on his expertise in equity-based incentives and employee engagement, Buttenham will share strategies that empower businesses to retain top talent while building stronger, more sustainable teams.

During the presentation, to be held at 8:00 a.m. on Oct. 28, Buttenham will lead attendees through incentive plan templates, allowing them to see for themselves how using performance-based incentives might help drive growth and retain key personnel.

"Home service contractors are facing unprecedented pressure to keep skilled employees in a highly competitive labor market," said Buttenham. "Innovative compensation models, like phantom stock and alternative equity, can be game-changing tools for improving loyalty and reducing turnover. These are tools that the attendees at Service World Expo can use with their own businesses, incentivizing employee longevity."

Service World Expo attracts thousands of residential contracting professionals each year, offering a range of educational sessions, networking opportunities and demonstrations of the latest industry technologies.

"This is the conference for contractors who desire practical solutions to their biggest business problems, and all too often, employee turnover tops that list," said Buttenham. "Alternative equity provides a creative way for employees to get some skin in the game, without requiring the contractor to dilute their ownership of the company."

For more information about Service World Expo, visit https://www.serviceworldexpo.com.

For more information about Reins, visit https://www.myreins.com.

About Reins

Reins is an innovative platform that empowers privately-owned businesses to retain key employees effectively by offering owner-like benefits that incentivize employees to contribute to the business's long-term success. Founded in 2023, Reins' mission is to help independent businesses remain productive and grow. Reins' proprietary solution, the Modern Agreement for Rewards and Equity (MARE) program, was built by attorneys and is customizable to meet each business owner's needs. Every plan is legally binding and stored safely in the Reins software for compliance. Using the MARE program, business owners can create and execute a tailored program within minutes. For more information about Reins and the MARE program, please visit https://myreins.com/.

