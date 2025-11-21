Reins unveils MARE Bonus, expanding Alternative Equity suite for independent businesses

The innovative company advances opportunities to incentivize key employee performance and tenure,

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reins , a pioneering technology firm dedicated to empowering privately owned businesses through alternative equity solutions, announces the launch of MARE Bonus, a performance-based bonus product and the newest addition to its innovative compensation suite designed for small and mid-sized independent contracting businesses. With this release, Reins now offers a complete, end-to-end incentive structure, empowering owners to deliver owner-like rewards without the complexity or legal burdens of traditional equity.

Reins' Alternative Equity category introduces a new class of incentives built specifically for independent companies, like those in the skilled trades and home service industries, that want to compete with enterprise-level compensation models. The suite includes three unified components:

MARE Stock for long-term alignment.





for long-term alignment. MARE Profit for mid-term outcomes.





for mid-term outcomes. MARE Bonus for short-term performance.

"MARE Bonus is important because it provides contractors with a way to honor and reward their top technicians right now, creating immediate momentum for their retention program," said Chris Buttenham, co-founder and CEO of Reins. "It also represents a good starting point for independent business owners who are just beginning to ramp up their retention efforts."

With the introduction of MARE Bonus, Reins brings industry-leading practices for performance-based bonuses into a streamlined, intuitive structure. Business owners can implement Performance Pay Bonuses with clarity, consistency and confidence, ensuring teams understand how their work drives rewards while giving leaders a simple, transparent framework to manage incentives.

"We created the Alternative Equity category to solve one of the biggest gaps in small business compensation," said Buttenham. "Owners need meaningful, scalable ways to reward top talents and to incentivize longevity, without the complexity of issuing traditional equity. MARE Bonus is another step toward making sophisticated compensation truly accessible."

About Reins

Reins is an innovative platform that empowers privately-owned businesses to retain key employees effectively by offering owner-like benefits that incentivize employees to contribute to the business's long-term success. Founded in 2023, Reins' mission is to help independent businesses remain productive and grow. Reins' proprietary solution, the Modern Agreement for Rewards and Equity (MARE) program, was built by attorneys and is customizable to meet each business owner's needs. Every plan is legally binding and stored safely in the Reins software for compliance. Using the MARE program, business owners can create and execute a tailored program within minutes. For more information about Reins and the MARE program, please visit https://myreins.com/ .

