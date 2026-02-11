Reinvent Telecom Introduces Always-On Internet to Deliver Uninterrupted Connectivity Solution for Reseller Partners

Always-On Internet Expands Reinvent's Portfolio with Backup Connectivity and Intelligent Failover

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reinvent Telecom, a private-label platform provider empowering partners with cloud communications and technology solutions, announced today at ITEXPO in Fort Lauderdale, the release of Always-On Internet, a resilient connectivity solution engineered to keep businesses online when primary internet service is disrupted, to its community of reseller partners. Always-On Internet combines wired and high-speed cellular networks with intelligent failover and monitoring to ensure seamless business continuity and maximize uptime.

As digital tools, cloud applications, point-of-sale systems and VoIP communications become essential to daily operations, even brief internet outages can impact productivity, customer trust and revenue. Reinvent Always-On Internet addresses the need for reliable connectivity by automatically switching to an LTE or 5G backup connection when the primary link degrades or fails, ensuring critical systems remain connected without manual intervention.

Designed for distributed enterprises, retail environments, healthcare organizations, and remote or branch offices, Reinvent Always-On Internet includes dual-SIM carrier redundancy, centralized cloud-based monitoring, and real-time visibility into backup connectivity across all locations. These capabilities help businesses prevent costly downtime while enabling service providers to deliver differentiated, high-value connectivity solutions.

Reinvent Always‑On Internet is delivered to partners, MSPs and resellers with complete control over how they monetize and package the service. Whether sold month‑to‑month, under contract, or as part of a broader solution stack, the offering includes hardware, carrier connectivity, and cloud management—reducing complexity while opening new conversations around uptime, continuity, and recurring value.

"Always‑On Internet was built for partners and MSPs—simple to deploy, easy to monetize and designed to keep customers connected when it matters most," said David Ansehl, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Reinvent Telecom. "It's a straightforward way for MSPs to deliver continuity and grow recurring revenue."

Resellers can expect these key benefits from Reinvent's Always-On Internet service:

Deploy Backup Internet Faster – Zero-touch provisioning and pre-configured routers mean you can light up new sites quickly.

– Zero-touch provisioning and pre-configured routers mean you can light up new sites quickly. Offer White-Glove Support – Deliver pre-sales design, activation assistance and post-launch optimization to minimize churn.

– Deliver pre-sales design, activation assistance and post-launch optimization to minimize churn. Help Your Clients Avoid Downtime – Automatic failover keeps POS, VoIP and SaaS running during fiber/cable cuts or maintenance windows.

– Automatic failover keeps POS, VoIP and SaaS running during fiber/cable cuts or maintenance windows. Optimize Application Experience – Traffic steering and QoS help keep voice clear and critical apps responsive, even during failover.

– Traffic steering and QoS help keep voice clear and critical apps responsive, even during failover. Simplify Multi-Site Management – One portal to monitor devices; no truck roll required.

– One portal to monitor devices; no truck roll required. Unlock Network Visibility – Cloud dashboards display signal health, usage and alerts across every site.

– Cloud dashboards display signal health, usage and alerts across every site. Provide Carrier & SIM Flexibility – Always-On Internet includes coverage from multiple leading cellular carriers with Dual SIM support for redundancy.

– Always-On Internet includes coverage from multiple leading cellular carriers with Dual SIM support for redundancy. Bundled Hardware & Carrier Service Included – Reinvent bundles all hardware, SIMs and carrier connectivity into a single turnkey package. Partners can sell it month‑to‑month, with a term or in combination with other solutions, simplifying procurement and improving flexibility.

– Reinvent bundles all hardware, SIMs and carrier connectivity into a single turnkey package. Partners can sell it month‑to‑month, with a term or in combination with other solutions, simplifying procurement and improving flexibility. Easy Deployment with Reinvent‑Handled Provisioning – Reinvent manages account enablement, licensing, shipping, and portal setup. The device arrives preconfigured and partner-ready, cutting implementation time.

"Reliable connectivity is no longer optional for today's businesses; it's mission-critical," said Ansehl. "Always-On Internet gives our partners and their customers the confidence that operations will continue uninterrupted, even when unexpected outages occur. This new service reflects Reinvent's commitment to expand our service offerings throughout 2026 to create a broader portfolio of technology solutions for our MSP, reseller and broadband and telecom provider partners," said Ansehl.

Reinvent's Always-On Internet solution provides a complete toolkit for resilient connectivity, centralized control and faster recovery for businesses, including:

Automatic Failover & Recovery – Seamless cutovers during ISP outages.

– Seamless cutovers during ISP outages. Designed for Business Continuity – The solution ensures that employees often don't even realize the failover happened, thanks to consistent enough bandwidth during outages for normal operations.

– The solution ensures that employees often don't even realize the failover happened, thanks to consistent enough bandwidth during outages for normal operations. Carrier Diversity – Dual-SIM/multi-carrier options reduce single-point risk.

– Dual-SIM/multi-carrier options reduce single-point risk. Multi-Carrier Redundancy – Automatically connects to the best two available networks across AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, improving coverage and resiliency, particularly important in rural or interference-prone areas.

– Automatically connects to the best two available networks across AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, improving coverage and resiliency, particularly important in rural or interference-prone areas. Zero-Touch Provisioning – Ship, power on, connect.

– Ship, power on, connect. Quality of Service for VoIP/Video – Keep calls and meetings clear during congestion.

– Keep calls and meetings clear during congestion. VPN & Optional Static IP – Support site-to-site and secure access.

– Support site-to-site and secure access. Cloud Health Monitoring & Alerts Dashboard – Fleet-wide visibility, alerts, proactive signal utilization and uptime tracking .

– Fleet-wide visibility, alerts, proactive signal utilization and uptime tracking Cloud-Managed & Centralized Monitoring – IT teams benefit from cloud-based, centralized monitoring across all locations, providing real-time visibility without dispatching technicians onsite, ideal for multi-location organizations.

– IT teams benefit from cloud-based, centralized monitoring across all locations, providing real-time visibility without dispatching technicians onsite, ideal for multi-location organizations. Antenna & Mounting Options – Improve signal in challenging locations.

Reinvent's Always-On Internet solution is available now through Reinvent's Partner Programs. For more information about the new solution, meet Reinvent's channel team at ITEXPO, Booth 1262, February 11-12, at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. You can also visit www.reinventtelecom.com/partners/ or call/text 888.704.7346.

About Reinvent Telecom

Reinvent Telecom, a division of Saddleback Communications, is redefining what it means to be a technology company in the communications space. Through its private-label and co-branded platforms, Reinvent empowers partners to deliver next-generation cloud and AI-enabled communications services that drive business transformation.

By combining reliable cloud architecture with forward-looking AI innovation, Reinvent is helping its partners scale faster, operate smarter, and build sustainable recurring revenue while keeping full ownership and control of their customers.

Reinvent's partner ecosystem delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions, including Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Business Messaging, Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams, SIP trunking, and emerging AI-powered tools for collaboration and customer engagement. Each solution is built on proven, secure infrastructure and backed by Saddleback Communications, an Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier and wholly owned enterprise of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). For more information, visit www.reinventtelecom.com.

