Reiss Engineering Is Now CHA

ALBANY, N.Y., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CHA Consulting, Inc. (CHA), an innovative, full-service engineering consulting and construction management firm, announces its recent acquisition, Reiss Engineering, is now fully integrated and has rebranded as CHA. This rebranding and integration strengthens CHA's water, wastewater, reuse, and stormwater capabilities and strengthens CHA's presence in the Southeast by expanding into Florida.

Based in Winter Springs/Orlando, Florida, Reiss Engineering has additional locations in Tampa, Melbourne and Winter Haven. Reiss Engineering was acquired by CHA in February 2021, adding approximately 40 employees including experienced engineers and project managers in complete water and wastewater services encompassing planning, modeling, conveyance, treatment studies and design, construction management, permitting, and compliance.

"The rebranding of Reiss Engineering as CHA further advances our client-focused approach to providing cohesive and integrated solutions for our clients no matter what their needs are or where they may be located," said Jim Stephenson, CEO, CHA Holdings, Inc. "Delivering exceptional and consistent service is a top priority, and our combined teams together will create additional value and bring diversified resources to projects now that CHA is able to deliver our full suite of services to clients throughout Florida."

"I am proud that my team is now branded as CHA and part of an exceptional national team made up of some of the highest caliber talent in the water and wastewater sector," said former Reiss Engineering President, C. Robert Reiss, Ph.D., PE.

"Combining the talented technical professionals from these two firms positions CHA as a full-service water resources leader from Florida to New York and Indiana to Virginia with exceptional technical capabilities to address the most significant water and wastewater challenges," said John Hensley, CHA Infrastructure Sector President.

About CHA Consulting, Inc.

CHA Consulting, Inc. is an innovative, full-service engineering consulting and construction management firm providing a wide range of technology-enhanced planning and design services to public, private and institutional clients. CHA was ranked the 53rd largest engineering firm in the United States in 2021 by Engineering News-Record. With technical personnel and offices throughout the United States and Canada, CHA offers engineering, architecture, survey, construction, project management, and other services necessary to complete projects on time and within budget. For more information, please visit www.chacompanies.com .

Media Contact:

Mary Bray Gallagher, APR

Communications Manager

T: (518) 453-8264

C: (518) 231-2412

[email protected]

SOURCE CHA Consulting, Inc.