Reiter Affiliated Companies Appoints Eric Reiter as Chief Operating Officer

New leadership role aligns global production, innovation, and supply chain to strengthen operational excellence in farming.

OXNARD, Calif., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reiter Affiliated Companies (RAC) today announced the appointment of Eric Reiter as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

In this role, Eric Reiter will oversee global production, farming innovation, as well as supply chain operations across the world.

Eric Reiter

CEO Jesus Madrazo stated, "Eric's leadership is crucial for enhancing farming excellence and investing in our people during these rapidly changing times."

Reiter has held multiple leadership positions within RAC and brings a deep understanding of both the company's operations and its mission. He aims to unify operations and boost consistency in a rapidly evolving and dynamic industry.

"I'm honored to step into this role at such a pivotal time for our company. Our teams across all our geographies are the heart of RAC, and by working more collaboratively we can enhance our ability to deliver higher-quality berries that we are proud to share," said Reiter.

This leadership step underscores RAC's commitment to both its people, and its mission.

About Reiter Affiliated Companies

Reiter Affiliated Companies (RAC), headquartered in Oxnard, California, provides integrated operational, agronomic, and administrative services to affiliated berry farming operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Morocco, and China that supply exclusively for Driscoll's.

SOURCE Reiter Affiliated Companies