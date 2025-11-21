Reiter Affiliated Companies Appoints Grimmway Produce Group President & CEO, Jeff Huckaby to Its Board of Directors

OXNARD, Calif., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reiter Affiliated Companies (RAC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Huckaby, President & CEO of Grimmway Produce Group to its Board of Directors.

Jeff Huckaby brings decades of agricultural leadership and a deep commitment to farming excellence. A fourth-generation farmer from California's San Joaquin Valley, Jeff has spent his career advancing sustainable practices and operational innovation across large-scale farming enterprises.

Jeff Huckaby, President & CEO of Grimmway Produce Group

As President & CEO of Grimmway Produce Group, Jeff has led one of the largest organic farming operations in the world. His leadership has helped expand organic acreage and elevate industry standards for quality and sustainability. Jeff has been recognized as the Organic Farmer of the Year by the Organic Trade Association and has served on several agricultural boards, including the California State Board of Food and Agriculture.

"Jeff's proven track record of operational excellence and his passion for farming excellence align strongly with our mission," said Garland Reiter Sr., Executive Chairman of Reiter Affiliated Companies. "His deep understanding of production agriculture and commitment to innovation will strengthen our board and the long-term success of our company."

"I am humbled by the opportunity to serve on the RAC Board of Directors," shared Huckaby. "Farming is, quite literally, in my DNA and I'm thrilled to be contributing to an industry that has done so much for me. I look forward to supporting the company's continued growth and impact."

About Reiter Affiliated Companies

Reiter Affiliated Companies (RAC), headquartered in Oxnard, California, provides integrated operational, agronomic, and administrative services to affiliated berry farming operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Morocco, and China that supply exclusively for Driscoll's.

SOURCE Reiter Affiliated Companies