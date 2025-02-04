Reju Partners with Cibutex to Establish a Circular Textile Ecosystem

PARIS, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reju™, the progressive textile-to-textile regeneration company, and Cibutex, a cooperative of companies dedicated to establishing a more sustainable textile supply chain, today announced they have signed a partnership. Through this collaboration, Reju and Cibutex will work to establish an ecosystem among Cibutex member companies.

This partnership will deliver feedstock supply of secondary raw materials derived from post-consumer textile waste to Reju for the recycling and the production of regenerated Reju Polyester™. This provides circular regeneration opportunities using Reju's innovative textile-to-textile recycling technology.

Reju is pioneering a global infrastructure for large-scale textile waste regeneration, starting with polyester. Reju Polyester™ , will have a 50% lower carbon footprint compared to virgin polyester and can be regenerated infinitely. This partnership with Cibutex will see materials from the cooperative's member companies processed at Reju's Regeneration Hub Zero in Frankfurt, Germany, which will be fully operational in 2025 and at future Reju Regeneration Hubs.

Cibutex brings together companies from the textile service sector to collect and process post-use business textiles, creating a pathway for these materials to be reintroduced into the production cycle. It aims to close the loop on business textile production, ensuring that B2B post-use textiles are collected and transformed into valuable raw materials. By integrating Reju's proprietary regeneration technology, this union ensures traceability and scalability, key components of a truly sustainable and circular textile supply chain.

Patrik Frisk, CEO of Reju, said:

"Reju and Cibutex are joining forces to lead the change in creating a circular ecosystem for business textiles. Cibutex's distinct approach to mobilizing member companies aligns perfectly with Reju's mission to regenerate textiles at scale. Together, we are tackling the challenge of textile waste, building an infrastructure that keeps valuable resources out of landfills and incineration while reducing the industry's carbon footprint."

Jan Lamme, CEO at Cibutex, added:

"Our cooperative was founded on the principle of fostering a circular textile economy. Partnering with Reju strengthens our ability to bring post-use business textiles back into the production cycle, achieving the traceability and quality which are essential for a sustainable future. This cooperation represents a major step forward in realizing our vision of a closed-loop supply chain for the textile service sector."

The joint efforts of Reju and Cibutex highlight the strength of combined ingenuity and innovation in tackling the growing challenge of textile waste. With the European Union's mandate for textile waste collection taking effect this year, along with pending regulations in the U.S., this initiative comes at a pivotal moment, ensuring scalable solutions to meet regulatory demands and achieve a more sustainable future.

About Cibutex

CIBUTEX is a cooperative based in the Netherlands, founded in March 2022 on the initiative of Blycolin Textile Services, Dibella, Edelweiss Groep, Lamme Textile Management and Nedlin. The initiative, in which textile service companies from all over Europe can join, stands for "circularity for business textiles" and advocates more circularity in textile supply chains. By working together, strengths and knowledge are combined and used to promote future-oriented solutions for the industry.

About Reju

Reju is a materials regeneration company focused on creating innovative solutions for regenerating polyester textiles and PET waste. Owned by Technip Energies and utilizing technology originating with IBM research, Reju aims to establish a global textile recycling circular ecosystem to address PET plastic found in textiles. Learn more at https://www.reju.com/.

