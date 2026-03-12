REJURAN COSMETICS Debuts at Sephora, Expanding Its Footprint Across the U.S. Market

Korea No.1 medical aesthetic brand launches online and in 380 Sephora offline stores

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REJURAN COSMETICS, No.1 medical aesthetic brand developed by global pharmaceutical biotechnology company PharmaResearch, recently announced its official launch at Sephora, marking a major milestone in the brand's North American expansion. The brand is now available on sephora.com and will roll out across approximately 380 Sephora stores nationwide beginning March 16.

Powered by its patented c-PDRN® ingredient and proprietary DNA Optimizing Technology (DOT®), REJURAN® COSMETICS harnesses sustainably sourced wild salmon DNA to support skin renewal. Clinically designed to improve the look of texture, hydration, and radiance, the brand's formulas help strengthen the foundations of healthy skin for a smoother, firmer-looking complexion. Trusted by dermatology clinics, skincare professionals, and celebrities worldwide, REJURAN® COSMETICS combines cutting-edge science with high-performance skincare.

The Sephora launch follows REJURAN COSMETICS' early online debut on sephora.com on March 1, with in-store availability expanding across the United States starting March 16.

Key products available through Sephora include:

REJURAN Turnover Ampoule

REJURAN Dual Effect Ampoule

REJURAN Rebalancing Toner

REJURAN Nutritive Cream

REJURAN Turnover Mask

REJURAN will also introduce a Sephora exclusive mini set.

To celebrate REJURAN's launch at Sephora, REJURAN COSMETICS will host a series of interactive pop-up experiences across Los Angeles and Orange County—March 27 at The Americana at Brand, and March 28–29 at Irvine Spectrum Center. The events are designed to introduce consumers to REJURAN's expertise in PDRN science while creating an engaging environment that brings the brand's clinical innovation to life.

Prior to its Sephora debut, REJURAN COSMETICS entered the North American market primarily through online channels including Amazon and TikTok Shop. The Sephora partnership significantly expands the brand's distribution footprint, bringing their products to hundreds of physical retail locations across the United States and strengthening direct engagement with consumers.

"Launching with Sephora represents an important milestone for REJURAN COSMETICS as we continue expanding in the North American market," said a representative from PharmaResearch. "Through this partnership, we aim to further strengthen our brand presence and build deeper connections with consumers in the U.S. while continuing our global growth."

Following the U.S. launch, the company plans to expand its distribution network across additional global markets, including Canada and Southeast Asia, as it continues establishing REJURAN Cosmetics as a leading global derma-cosmetic brand.

About REJURAN COSMETICS

REJURAN® COSMETICS is a premium derma-skincare brand developed by PharmaResearch, a global leader in regenerative science. Inspired by clinical expertise, the brand brings advanced skincare innovation into everyday routines. As Korea's original PDRN-based skincare brand, REJURAN® Cosmetics is powered by patented c-PDRN® derived from sustainably sourced salmon DNA and PharmaResearch's proprietary DNA Optimizing Technology (DOT®). The formulations are designed to help improve skin texture, hydration and radiance while supporting healthier, more resilient-looking skin.

Learn more at rejuranusa.com

