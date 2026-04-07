REJURAN Cosmetics Debuts at Sephora U.S. with Sold-Out LA Pop-Up

More than 5,000 visitors attended the LA activation, driving strong demand for hero products

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REJURAN Cosmetics announced the successful debut of its Los Angeles pop-up, marking the brand's official launch at Sephora U.S.

Held from March 27–29, the three-day activation attracted more than 5,000 visitors, generating strong consumer engagement and product demand. Hero SKUs, including the REJURAN Turnover Ampoule and Dual Effect Ampoule, saw consistent sell-through throughout the event, reflecting strong early traction in the U.S. market.

The pop-up also drove meaningful in-store engagement and purchase conversion, as consumers discovered the brand through immersive experiences and seamlessly transitioned to shopping at Sephora.

Ahead of the public opening, REJURAN hosted an exclusive VIP and press event on March 26, welcoming approximately 130 guests across media, influencers, and industry leaders. Notable attendees included Michelle Wie West, Chloe Kim, Jenn Im, Kevin Kreider, Jon Moon, and Kevin Woo, along with Sephora Squad creators—bringing together a strong cross-section of influence across sports, entertainment, and digital media.

The activation brought REJURAN's science-led skincare to life through a series of interactive brand experiences centered around its patented c-PDRN® ingredient. Visitors engaged with a personalized skin quiz to discover tailored product recommendations, participated in a spin-to-win experience to receive exclusive gifts, and—following a Sephora purchase—redeemed prizes through a gumball machine activation offering full-size products and branded merchandise.

A representative from PharmaResearch USA commented:

"The Los Angeles pop-up provided valuable insight into REJURAN Cosmetics' potential in the North American market. In partnership with Sephora, we look forward to expanding our presence both online and in-store, while continuing to build awareness within the K-derm skincare category."

About REJURAN COSMETICS

REJURAN® COSMETICS is a premium derma-skincare brand developed by PharmaResearch, a global leader in regenerative science. Inspired by clinical expertise, the brand brings advanced skincare innovation into everyday routines. As Korea's original PDRN-based skincare brand, REJURAN® Cosmetics is powered by patented c-PDRN® derived from sustainably sourced salmon DNA and PharmaResearch's proprietary DNA Optimizing Technology (DOT®). The formulations are designed to help improve skin texture, hydration and radiance while supporting healthier, more resilient-looking skin.

Learn more at https://www.sephora.com/brand/rejuran

About PharmaResearch

PharmaResearch is a pioneering biopharmaceutical company dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for humanity through regenerative medicine. Its diverse portfolio includes medicines, medical devices, cosmetics, and supplements, all leveraging the core ingredients - DOT™ PDRN and DOT™ PN - which are protected by multiple patents. PharmaResearch is headquartered in Gangneung-si, Gangwon-do, South Korea, and its U.S. subsidiary located in Costa Mesa, California, United States. For more information about PharmaResearch, please visit https://pharmaresearch.com/en/

SOURCE REJURAN Cosmetics