RELAI Launches Real-Time AI Agents for Hallucination Detection on Popular LLMs

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RELAI ( www.relai.ai ) is now available to both individual and enterprise users of AI models such as LLMs who seek greater reliability from their AI interactions.

RELAI's first product release is a set of RELAI Agents for LLM Verification, built to enhance the trustworthiness of outputs from popular LLMs like GPT-4, Claude, Llama, Gemini, and others. These agents provide real-time verification and hallucination detection during chat, ensuring more reliable and accurate interactions.

"Reliability is the foundation of AI's successful adoption, especially in critical industries like finance, healthcare, and manufacturing. However, ensuring that AI systems with billions of parameters are reliable is a complex challenge" says Soheil Feizi, CEO. "The current landscape of AI reliability tools is fragmented, leading to inefficiencies and potential errors. This is why we created RELAI as the unified platform for Reliable AI."

Built on years of academic and industry research, RELAI is designed to address the full spectrum of AI reliability—from development to deployment. RELAI is currently available on a waitlist basis for both individuals and enterprise customers.

RELAI' s mission is to bridge the gap between cutting-edge AI research and practical, reliable solutions for businesses and individuals. Through a suite of innovative tools, RELAI is dedicated to enhancing the reliability of AI systems, ensuring users can trust the outputs of the technology they depend upon. Follow - on YouTube , X , and LinkedIn .

Soheil Feizi, Founder and CEO of RELAI, is a renowned expert in the field of reliable and trustworthy Artificial Intelligence (AI). Currently on leave from his academic position as an Associate Professor in the Computer Science Department at the University of Maryland, he holds a Ph.D. from MIT and completed his postdoctoral research at Stanford University. Dr. Feizi has been recognized with numerous prestigious awards for his work, including the ONR Young Investigator Award, the NSF CAREER Award, the ARO Early Career Program Award, and over fifteen research awards from national agencies and industry partners. Dr. Feizi recently testified before the U.S. House's Bipartisan Task Force on AI, highlighting his commitment to advancing AI in ways that ensure safety, accuracy, and trust.

