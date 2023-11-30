RELATABLE BRINGS FUN NEW TWIST TO PLUSH FAVORITE SQUISHMALLOWSⓇ WITH FIRST-EVER OFFICIALLY LICENSED SQUISHMALLOWS HEATING PAD

Relatable holds a license with Jazwares to offer new ways to enjoy Squishmallows products, adding Cam the Calico Cat Squishmallows Heating Pad

NEW YORK , Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relatable, a modern entertainment and consumer product company best known for the hit card game What Do You Meme?, today expanded its Squishmallows licensed product offerings with the release of the first-ever Cam the Calico Cat Squishmallows Heating Pad. This heating pad is perfect for cuddles, warm comfort and soothing pains, and is a great gift for friends and family.

"Our Squishmallows Take 4 game has been positively received, as have our Happy Helpers Menstruation Crustacean heating pads, so it was only right to bring the warm comfort our wellness category offers to Squishmallows fans of all ages," said Tom Emelo, Chief Strategy Officer at Relatable. "We are thrilled Jazwares has trusted us to expand the different ways to enjoy Squishmallows, as Relatable is the first company to launch a Squishmallows Heating Pad.

We look forward to seeing fans jump at Cam the Calico Cat, and other characters we'll introduce next year, continuing to bring pop culture and social media trends to life in unique ways."

The lovable Cam the Calico Cat Squishmallows Heating Pad is like a real Squishmallows plush, with the added comfort of microwaveable heat and a relaxing lavender scent. Remove the heating pad pouch from the Cam slipcover, place in the microwave for one minute, let it cool, and then reinsert and enjoy for maximum comfort.

Relatable's Squishmallows Cam Heating Pad is now available for purchase at major retail destinations, including Walmart and Amazon, for a suggested retail price of $27.99. To learn more about Relatable and its full suite of games, plush with purpose, and novelty products, visit www.relatable.com.

About Relatable
Relatable is a modern entertainment company in the Toy and Game space, inspired by pop culture and social media, with a variety of oﬀerings to spice up game night and daily life. The company recently rebranded from What Do You Meme?, (originally named after its ﬂagship game), to reﬂect its impressive and wide variety of oﬀerings across adult, family, drinking, relationship games, and more. Some of these include Buzzed, Let's Get Deep, the upcoming 2023 launch of Who Killed Mia?, as well as viral hit lifestyle products like the Happy Helpers Menstruation Crustacean heating pad. Co-founded by Ben Kaplan, Elie Ballas, and Elliot Tebele in 2016, Relatable has become the fastest-growing toy and game company in the industry, with more than 30% market share in the adult party games space. Its signature game What Do You Meme? was even crowned Amazon's #1 bestselling game. Products from Relatable are available at retailers such as Walmart, Target, Amazon and online at relatable.com. For more information, visit www.relatable.com and follow along on Instagram at @byrelatable and Tiktok @by_relatable.

