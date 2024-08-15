Relatable Joins Forces with Games4Two to Launch New Skill and Action Games

The Ultimate Collaboration Bringing Fresh Gaming Fun to Gen Z and Millennials

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relatable is teaming up with popular internet gaming duo Games4Two to create three new skill and action games. Known for turning social media trends into popular products for Gen Z and millennials, Relatable is collaborating with Christopher and Alyson James from Games4Two to bring these innovative games to life.

Relatable and Games4two team up to release 3 new games.

Games4Two's popular YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram channels have a combined following of over 7.4 million and more than 86 million likes on TikTok. Christopher and Alyson have gained recognition for their captivating content centered around games and activities designed for two players. Their channels offer a wide range of two-player games, often featuring innovative and unique options, demonstrations, reviews, and helpful tips on how to play.

"Collaborating with Chris and Aly is a fantastic opportunity for us to push the boundaries of gaming," said Tom Emelo, Chief Strategy Officer at Relatable. "Their unique and creative approach, coupled with their strong connection to their audience, makes them the perfect fit for our vision of creating trend-driven products that appeal to our audiences."

The partnership is off to a great start, with the duo's relatable gaming content amassing an impressive 71.5 million views. Their videos are driving a resurgence in the popularity of three games including Shoot the Moon, a beloved classic tabletop game enjoyed by generations; Tower Stack, which challenges players to balance Tetris-like shapes on a swaying base; and Kollide, where players race to place all their magnets in the zone first, but if they collide, they must pick up the whole cluster, adding an exciting twist to the challenge.

"Bringing Shoot the Moon, Tower Stack, and Kollide to our fans through our collaboration with Relatable is a major milestone for us," added Christopher James. "The most exciting thing about these games, for us, is that they boast versatility. Any person at any age can play these games and have a great time. Whether they are included during a family night, date night, or friend night, everyone playing will have a blast."

The new releases are set to become favorites among Gen Z and millennial players by combining Relatable's trend driven products with Games4Two's engaging content.

All three games are available on Amazon and Target for a suggested retail price of $14.99 each.

About Relatable

Relatable is a creatively driven think tank powered by makers and entertainers who create fun, social, and of course relatable games, toys, plush items, and wellness products for all ages. Founded in 2016 by Ben Kaplan, Elie Ballas, and Elliot Tebele, the company was originally named after its flagship game, What Do You Meme?, and rebranded in 2023 to reflect its diverse offerings. Notable products include Buzzed, Let's Get Deep, and the viral Happy Helpers Menstruation Crustacean heating pads. With over 30% market share, Relatable is the category leader in adult party games. Relatable is the fastest-growing toy and game company, with What Do You Meme? remaining a worldwide best-seller. Products are available at Walmart, Target, Amazon, and online at relatable.com . Follow us on Instagram and TikTok for updates.

About Game4Two

Games4Two is a couples-driven content team of Chris and Aly. As a couple who'd been searching for unique ways to spend time together, they quickly found themselves enjoying the comforts of board games and wanted to share their gaming passions with other couples, families, and others searching for the same. They have since amassed over 8 million dedicated followers and quickly continue to grow their reach with each passing day.

SOURCE Relatable