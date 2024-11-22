Relatable Teams Up With Viral Meme Queen Trisha Paytas For Newly Expanded What Do You Meme? Game

Dive Into an Unforgettable Experience Featuring Trisha's Hilariously Meme-able Moments With New What Do You Meme? Expansion Pack

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relatable , known for turning social media trends into popular products for Gen Z and millennials, is taking meme culture to the next level with a new partnership. The company has teamed up with internet sensation Trisha Paytas to launch the latest What Do You Meme? expansion pack spotlighting her most unforgettable, viral moments.

Trish Paytas is known for her larger-than-life personality and viral internet presence and has amassed millions of followers across platforms like YouTube and TikTok. From her bold YouTube vlogs, to her exciting musical ventures, Paytas has solidified her status as a pop culture phenomenon. Now, through her partnership with Relatable, fans can immerse themselves in a reimagined game that celebrates the humor and creativity of her unique online journey.

"At Relatable, we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of pop culture and innovation," said Tom Emelo, Chief Strategy Officer at Relatable. "Partnering with someone as iconic as Trisha Paytas is the perfect example of how we collaborate with celebrities and influencers to create dynamic products that resonate with fans of all ages. From Tower Stack, created in collaboration with Games4Two, to Buzzed, Let's Get Deep, and our Emotional Support Plush line, our products consistently rank among bestsellers because we know how to tap into trends and spark lasting engagement."

What Do You Meme? Trisha Paytas Expansion Pack by Relatable brings Trisha's viral moments and unapologetic personality to your game night. With 15 Image Cards and 10 Caption Cards inspired by her iconic online presence, this pack adds her signature humor to the core game. Perfect for adult game nights, bachelorette parties, or anyone who loves internet culture, just add the expansion cards into the core What Do You Meme game and infuse every round with Trisha's bold, over-the-top energy for unforgettable fun.

"I've gone viral more times than I can count, so teaming up with a fun and trendy company like Relatable made perfect sense to me," said Paytas. "This game lets me turn all my wild moments into a hilarious game my fans can enjoy. It's a fun way to relive some of my craziest times, and I can't wait for everyone to dive in and play!"

What Do You Meme? Trisha Paytas Expansion Pack is available for a suggested retail price of $9.99 on Amazon .

About Relatable

Relatable is a creatively driven think tank powered by makers and entertainers who create fun, social, and of course relatable games, toys, plush items, and wellness products for all ages. Founded in 2016 by Ben Kaplan, Elie Ballas, and Elliot Tebele, the company was originally named after its flagship game, What Do You Meme?, and rebranded in 2023 to reflect its diverse offerings. Notable products include Buzzed, Let's Get Deep, and the viral Happy Helpers Menstruation Crustacean heating pads. With over 30% market share, Relatable is the category leader in adult party games. Relatable is the fastest-growing toy and game company, with What Do You Meme? remaining a worldwide best-seller. Products are available at Walmart, Target, Amazon, and online at relatable.com . Follow us on Instagram and TikTok for updates.

SOURCE Relatable