Relationships Strengthened by Breaking the Boundaries Between Physical and Digital Spaces is the Focus of Video Series

DALLAS, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Securus Technologies® is committed to increasing opportunities for incarcerated individuals to connect with their family and friends. As part of this initiative, a new campaign entitled, Securus Connects, focuses on these relationships at facilities where communication services are utilized to maintain and nurture these interactions. In the coming months, a bi-weekly video will be posted at SecurusConnects.com.

The personal stories bring Securus products to life, showcasing the positive impact digital communications have on bringing families together and helping keep connections strong, even throughout the most difficult times.

"Securus Technologies cares about building stronger ties between incarcerated individuals and their loved ones," said Chief Growth Officer Russell Roberts, Securus Technologies. "That's why we continue to provide changemaking technology to facilities around the nation, giving families more chances to stay connected wherever they are."

About Securus Technologies

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, an Aventiv Technologies company, serving more than 3,450 public safety, law enforcement and corrections agencies and over 1,200,000 inmates across North America, Securus Technologies is committed to serve and connect by providing emergency response, incident management, public information, investigation, biometric analysis, communication, information management, inmate self-service, and monitoring products and services in order to make our world a safer place to live. Securus Technologies connecting what matters®. For more information, please visit SecurusTechnologies.com.

