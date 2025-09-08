A Positive Model for Rehabilitation: NYS DOCCS, Andre Norman, and Securus Technologies Launch "Second Chance University" National Wellness Tour

Collaboration Aims to Strengthen Community Outcomes by Enhancing Programming and Connectivity

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (NYS DOCCS) and Andre Norman, the "Ambassador of Hope" and founder of Second Chance University, are coming together with Securus Technologies, an Aventiv company and leader in corrections technology, to launch a statewide Wellness Tour. The initiative, designed to bring messages of hope and personal transformation to incarcerated individuals, will run from September 8 to October 15, 2025, across 15 correctional facilities in New York. The content will be made available nationwide through Aventiv Technologies and its secure platform of Securus tablets, ensuring the rehabilitation message reaches a broader audience.

Second Chance University is dedicated to providing incarcerated individuals with the education, resources, and support needed to successfully reintegrate into society and pave the way for a fulfilling life. (PRNewsfoto/Securus Technologies)

While NYS DOCCS manages significant challenges, including staffing shortages with more than 4,000 officer vacancies, the department has remained focused on improving rehabilitative programming and community outcomes. In the face of these difficulties, initiatives like the Wellness Tour represent a key strategic investment. By collaborating with partners to enhance programming, mentorship, and connectivity, NYS DOCCS is creating a more stable environment that promotes successful reentry for incarcerated individuals.

"By creating safe, supportive environments for staff and incarcerated individuals and providing access to transformative programs, we help individuals return to their communities as better versions of themselves," said Daniel F. Martuscello III, Commissioner, NYS DOCCS. "This collaboration with Andre and Aventiv reflects our commitment to safety, rehabilitation, and second chances. These opportunities are strengthened through public, private, and community partnerships built on grassroots solutions that meet people where they are."

Andre Norman, who founded Second Chance University after his own 14-year journey of incarceration, now dedicates his work to reducing violence and preparing people for successful reentry. "True rehabilitation begins with hope, wellness, and opportunity," said Norman, Aventiv Advisory Board member. "This tour meets people in their darkest moments and gives them the tools to change their lives so they can commit to a healthier and more purposeful future."

The Wellness Tour, which will engage incarcerated individuals in 15 facilities across the state (Albion, Attica, Auburn, Clinton, Coxsackie, Elmira, Gouverneur, Green Haven, Greene, Marcy, Mid-State, Shawangunk, Upstate, Wende, and Eastern NY Correctional Facility), complements other key initiatives, such as the NY DOCCS's recent free calling program that strengthens family and community connections. The tour features Andre Norman and a diverse team of nationally recognized leaders, including former NBA player Eddy Curry, veterans, and community advocates.

By collaborating with Norman and NY DOCCS, Aventiv Technologies is ensuring the tour's impact goes beyond the in-person events. The company will make Second Chance University's wellness content available on its 550,000 Securus tablets nationwide, reaching a broader audience. This digital delivery of educational and rehabilitative content helps overcome common barriers to access

"At Aventiv, we are committed to breaking down barriers that hold people back," said Kevin Elder, President, Securus Technologies, an Aventiv Company. "By making this tour content available on Securus tablets, we're giving incarcerated individuals everywhere access to the resources they need to plan their future, whether that's staying connected to family, finishing their education, or securing a job so they can return as contributing members of their community."

For more information, visit secondchanceuniversity.org.

About Second Chance University

Second Chance University (SCU) is a national initiative founded by Andre Norman to bring education, wellness, and mentorship programs directly into correctional facilities. Built on Norman's personal journey of transformation after 14 years of incarceration, SCU works to reduce violence, restore hope, and prepare justice-impacted individuals for successful reentry. Through live tours, interactive workshops, and digital programming, SCU empowers incarcerated individuals with tools for personal growth, financial literacy, civic responsibility, and wellness. SCU partners with correctional systems nationwide to ensure that second chances are more than an idea—they are a reality for thousands of people each year. Learn more at secondchanceuniversity.org.

About Aventiv Technologies

Aventiv Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is a leading provider of innovative, secure technology solutions that transform connectivity for correctional facilities, law enforcement agencies, incarcerated individuals, and their loved ones. Through its trusted brands—Securus Technologies®, Securus Monitoring®, and JPay®— Aventiv delivers over 80 cost-effective, safety-enhancing products that drive operational efficiency and create meaningful connections that strengthen community outcomes. Serving over 1,800 agencies nationwide, Aventiv is part of the Platinum Equity portfolio. Learn more at www.Aventiv.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

SOURCE Securus Technologies