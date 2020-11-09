Relativity Achieves FedRAMP Authorization for RelativityOne Government

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, today announced it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authority to Operate (ATO) at the Moderate security impact level for its RelativityOne Government service offering. Relativity achieved this authorization in partnership with its sponsoring agency, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), accomplishing ATO for EPA's dedicated environment as projected on Sept. 14.

FedRAMP is one of the most extensive security authorizations SaaS companies can achieve. It provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services to ensure all federal data is secure in cloud environments. Relativity received FedRAMP ATO after an extensive review process that involved an intensive assessment designed to seek out security weaknesses. With this designation, RelativityOne Government is now a fully compliant platform approved for use by federal government agencies.

"Federal government agencies and organizations in highly regulated industries are under immense pressure to pivot efficiently and safely to the cloud, which requires a security protocol that leaves no room for doubt," said Amanda Fennell, Chief Security Officer at Relativity. "Achieving FedRAMP ATO is a true testament to Relativity's commitment to meet these rapidly evolving and rigorous demands placed on federal agencies. FedRAMP authorization is another validation point for the robust security posture that protects all of our customers, and the improvements made to get here will benefit every team entrusting their data to RelativityOne."

As Relativity's sponsor, the EPA has already taken advantage of the secure, open platform to build custom apps to tackle unique challenges like managing high-volume Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. The EPA relies on Relativity to build a consistent set of e-discovery practices across the agency and efficiently produce information for FOIA requests.

"We partnered with Relativity in their pursuit of FedRAMP authorization because of RelativityOne's ability to handle our influx of FOIA requests, its secure e-discovery platform and the collaborative nature of its SaaS solution," said Vaughn Noga, Chief Information Officer and Deputy Assistant Administrator for Environmental Information at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. "EPA issued an ATO in September of 2020 and now that RelativityOne Government is FedRAMP authorized it will allow others in the U.S. Federal Government to utilize this e-discovery platform and tool to assist in handling e-discovery and FOIA needs."

Built on Microsoft Azure Government Cloud, RelativityOne Government helps federal agencies deal with the particularly complex and unpredictable data that comes from federal litigation, investigations and FOIA requests. With massive data volumes and short deadlines, Relativity's end-to-end e-discovery capabilities, powerful Relativity analytics and Artificial Intelligence, and new Aero UI allow federal agencies to find the truth in their data faster.

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our platform is used by more than 13,000 organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance operations with SaaS platform RelativityOne and Relativity Trace. Relativity has users in 48+ countries from organizations, including the U.S. Department of Justice, and 199 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at [email protected] or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

