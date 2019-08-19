Relativity and Its Law Firm Customers Celebrate Success with RelativityOne at ILTACON 2019

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global legal technology company Relativity highlights new customer growth—alongside new features and the business success of its law firm customers using its SaaS platform—at ILTACON 2019 in Orlando, Florida, from August 18 to 22.

RelativityOne now has over 50 customers and over 1,500 unique organizations using it, leading to 100% YOY growth. It was recently named a leader in IDC's MarketScape Worldwide eDiscovery SaaS Review Software 2019 Vendor Assessment report.

ILTACON comes at an exciting time for Relativity, with the recent announcement of Mike Gamson becoming the new CEO and founder Andrew Sieja moving into the role of executive chairman.

"One of the most exciting parts of joining the Relativity team has been seeing all of the unique and inventive ways our customers leverage our software to solve the e-discovery challenges of today and the unstructured data problems of tomorrow," said Gamson. "I look forward to using my first ILTACON experience to connect with our user community as we celebrate their successes and gather their feedback on how we can make our platform even more impactful in the future."

Several of these notable successes come from law firm customers who are taking advantage of the added performance, scalability, and security of RelativityOne to drive better results for their business and end users.

Getting Up to Speed, Faster: In less than three months, BLG has migrated 595 workspaces and more than 27 TB of data into RelativityOne. "It is astounding how much we have accomplished in that time," said Kelly Friedman, national counsel of discovery services. "The Relativity team provided the direction, education, and support we needed to stay on track."

Building New Business at Scale: The instant scalability of RelativityOne enabled Troutman Sanders eMerge to move quickly to address the needs of their clients across the globe. "The cloud and specifically RelativityOne provides us with scalability and performance that can be adjusted from day to day, or even minute to minute, wherever we have a need, as opposed to a traditional infrastructure model that requires us to go out and purchase location-specific hardware, software, and resources for our busiest times even though we might not use it," said Chris Haley, director of legal technology, Troutman Sanders eMerge.

Providing Services with Confidence to a Global Customer Base: With RelativityOne, Allen & Overy continues to remain competitive and exceed customer expectations across the globe. "We have to think about it from a global point of view," said Christina Zachariasen, EMEA lead of e-discovery consulting. "RelativityOne makes our scalability practically infinite. It also means we can deploy our innovations quickly. If we develop a solution in London, we can deploy that same solution across the world in a matter of days."

Relativity is also excited to sponsor ILTACON's new Litigation Support Day, taking place on Wednesday, August 21 in Southern Hemisphere 1 at The Dolphin. The day-long event will be hosted by Relativity's David Horrigan, David Hasman of Bricker & Eckler, and Philip Weldon of Fried Frank, and will feature a variety of educational and RCE programming for lit support professionals. Users interested in learning about the latest features and workflows available in RelativityOne can visit Relativity at booth 618 in the Atlantic Hall.

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our e-discovery platform is used by thousands of organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance projects. Relativity has over 180,000 users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 75 of the Fortune 100, and 198 of the Am Law 200. RelativityOne offers all the functionality of Relativity in a secure and comprehensive SaaS product. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for eight consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

