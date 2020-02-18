Relativity Appoints Beth Clutterbuck as Chief Human Resources Officer

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, an industry leader in legaltech, today announced that Beth Clutterbuck has joined the company as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). After spending more than 20 years at best-in-class organizations across Europe, Clutterbuck has relocated to her hometown of Chicago to join the Relativity team.

"Beth in an inspiring person with a fantastic track record of developing strong human resources functions across a diverse set of industries. She is exactly what we need to deliver an incredible experience to our employees," said Mike Gamson, CEO at Relativity. "I'm looking forward to working with Beth especially as we continue our work to make Relativity a talent-first organization over the next five years."

"Relativity's workforce has grown so quickly, providing an incredible opportunity to responsibly and effectively scale the organization on a global level," said Clutterbuck. "I am excited to hit the ground running with the entire team to deliver a great employee experience around the world and am even more excited to have the chance to contribute to building an incredible tech community right here in Chicago."

Clutterbuck has held human resources leadership positions across four countries and five industry sectors, including technology, financial services, biotechnology, manufacturing, and media. In her former roles at Cloudreach and Deliveroo, Clutterbuck oversaw the building of the global people strategy and underpinning scaffolding to drive the rapid scaling of these high growth technology firms. Additionally, she held talent-focused roles at NBCUniversal and HSBC.

Relativity now has more than 1,100 team members worldwide and is planning to hire at least 200 more employees this year across its global footprint. Clutterbuck will be instrumental in that process as she works in lockstep with Gamson and Relativity's larger leadership team on an inclusive talent-first agenda.

