Relativity Introduces Access e-Discovery, a Free Training Program, at Spotlight: ANZ

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity , a global legal technology company, announced at Spotlight: ANZ that it will now offer a free global training program called Access e-Discovery. Targeted exclusively to the e-discovery community in Australia and New Zealand, Relativity's Spotlight: ANZ event brings attendees together to explore the region's greatest challenges, such as cybersecurity and investigating modern data types, and helps spark ideas for how to solve those challenges, together.

"I am delighted to meet Relativity's Australia-New Zealand community in person, and to experience first-hand how this region is taking advantage of localised programming," said Phil Saunders, Chief Executive Officer at Relativity. "We're continuously innovating to properly serve the needs of this flourishing market, while also expanding expertise and enabling those across the e-discovery industry more broadly. This work, coupled with our passion for tackling social justice, is core to who we are and integral to advancing Relativity and our offerings in this region and beyond."

Introducing Relativity's Access e-Discovery Program for RelativityOne

It was a request from Australia-based customers that inspired Relativity to create its new global Access e-Discovery program, some of whom advised on program development and helped to pilot the program.

"We're thrilled to have collaborated with Relativity to bring their Access e-Discovery training program to life" said Loren Harper-Moeskops, Director of e-Discovery at Clayton Utz. "There's huge demand for e-Discovery capability in our region, yet we lack a critical mass of training and development opportunities for our future eDiscovery practitioners. I'm confident that Relativity's program will not only benefit our firm but also the broader Australia and New Zealand e-Discovery industry in attracting and developing future talent. Clayton Utz looks forward to welcoming our inaugural program participants as they embark on what is an industry first."

Designed with e-discovery newcomers in mind, the program provides an overview of the industry and educates participants on how to effectively leverage RelativityOne through the e-discovery process. Access e-Discovery is Relativity's first program to incorporate certifications within the learning path and features multi-modality learning through videos, interactive tools, webinars and instructor-led trainings. The Access e-Discovery program includes five modules, totaling just more than six months of time investment or 138 hours of learning.

"One of the most common things we hear from our community is the need to empower industry professionals to optimize the latest technology to help them navigate the changing size and shape of data," said Georgia Foster, Senior Managing Director, APAC at Relativity. "We're thrilled to offer a program that addresses this need through a meaningful learning path designed to build critical foundational knowledge and support career growth in the e-discovery industry."

Continuous Innovation and Alleviating Pain Points for File Conversions

At the event, Relativity also introduced improved RelativityOne workflows built for Australian requirements, offering more flexibility to work with documents, irrespective of file type. In the coming weeks, Relativity will roll out updates to the PDF profile allowing users to create new Document Identifiers (DocIDs) or use an existing DocID to meet the Australian Document Protocol requirements with the ability to brand the DocIDs on the PDF image version of a file.

Justice for Change Program Continues to Make a Difference Down Under

Now in its third year, Relativity launched Justice for Change to leverage RelativityOne and its network of e-discovery experts to positively impact racial and social justice in local communities. The program has seen success in Australia, the most recent example being a case involving the Environmental Defenders Office (EDO), the largest environmental law organisation in the Australia Pacific region.

The EDO represents the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility in a Federal Court case that examines harmful environmental claims made by a major Australian oil and gas company. This case required the review of thousands of documents produced by the other side—many of them PDFs containing highly technical engineering documentation. A Justice for Change law firm partner hosted the case in RelativityOne at no cost and quickly set up a review workspace; they used batching and an efficient coding pane to ensure the documents were assigned to the right experts. This case was the first to challenge a 'net zero' target.

