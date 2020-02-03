Relativity Makes it Easier to Take Advantage of RelativityOne with New Pricing Model

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, an industry leading legaltech company, today announced its plans for pricing in 2020—making it easier for all customers to take advantage of RelativityOne. The new pricing model strengthens Relativity's commitment to bringing SaaS to the e-discovery market so all customers benefit from the platform's added security, rapid innovation, and scale and performance. RelativityOne continues to be the fastest-growing product in the company's history, and now has more than 22,000 workspaces, and more than 5PB of data under management.

Alongside introducing pay as you go, in 2020 Relativity will release its new Aero UI and continue its progress with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to achieve full FedRAMP authorization to support the launch of RelativityOne Government.

"Watching Relativity grow over the last year as a board member and now as CEO has been an exciting and humbling experience," said Mike Gamson, Chief Executive Officer at Relativity. "We are jumping into 2020 with so much momentum. I can't wait to watch our customers leverage an even more powerful and intuitive RelativityOne to solve the world's most complex data problems in e-discovery and beyond."

"Inside Fortune 100 corporations, the deployment of enterprise-wide software solutions can be a lengthy process and require buy-in from multiple teams across the company. Because RelativityOne is cloud-based, software upgrades and security enhancements happen automatically, saving me and the company time and resources," said Charisma Starr, Exelon's manager of legal technology and e-discovery operations. "RelativityOne also provides a single platform for both in-house and external attorneys to use and in turn, has streamlined infrastructure, storage needs and reduces the overall cost."

More flexible pricing with pay as you go

Relativity is updating RelativityOne's pricing model with the goal of helping customers gain value from the SaaS platform quickly without an upfront investment. Beginning on February 17, 2020, customers can choose a pay as you go model, which will provide the opportunity to pay for the software month-to-month based on utilization. Alternatively, customers can still take advantage of a flex commit model with discounts of up to 25%.

"We're excited to announce pay as you go in response to a lot of feedback we've gotten from our customers," said Nick Robertson, Chief Operating Officer at Relativity. "It aligns with SaaS and cloud models frequently found outside of our industry and will make it easier for all of our customers to take advantage of RelativityOne."

Experience the new Aero UI at LegalTech

At Relativity Fest in October 2019, Relativity unveiled Aero UI, the new user experience. It will include all the power of Relativity, while also making it easier for any user to jump into RelativityOne and get their work done. Not only has Relativity modernized its aesthetics through the new UI, it will provide a best-in-class user experience with light-speed performance, next-generation review, workflow-based navigation, and automated workflows. Aero UI is set to release in RelativityOne later this year.

"e-Discovery is naturally complex, so providers need to ensure that their UI will enable simplifying the entire process for legal teams around the world," said Ryan O'Leary, Senior Research Analyst at IDC. "Over the last few years, corporate customer expectations have shifted: they are looking for vendors with products optimized to compete in the new cloud world and a robust partner community to help achieve their business objectives. Relativity has focused on each of those elements, and the launch of Aero is the latest example of Relativity's commitment to the cloud world."

On Tuesday, February 4th from 10-11am EST, Relativity will host an Aero Deep Dive at the Hilton Midtown in the Bryant Room. The demo session will offer a closer look into the new interface and provide an opportunity to chat directly with Aero UI product leaders on plans for the user interface, including a peek at the 2020 roadmap and insight into new training resources.

Learn more at Relativity's in-person sessions

While at Legaltech, Relativity will host additional product sessions on Tuesday, February 4th at the Hilton Midtown's Bryant Room:

How Relativity Approaches Security from 12-12:45pm EST : Amanda Fennell , Chief Security Officer at Relativity, will discuss the Calder7 security team and zero in on the foundations of Relativity's security philosophy, what customers can expect, and what's in store for 2020.

, Chief Security Officer at Relativity, will discuss the Calder7 security team and zero in on the foundations of Relativity's security philosophy, what customers can expect, and what's in store for 2020. Relativity Product Strategy – 2020 & Beyond from 1-2pm EST : Chris Brown , Chief Product Officer at Relativity, will discuss industry trends and the strategic vision for the product.

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our e-discovery platform is used by thousands of organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance projects. Relativity has over 180,000 users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, and 198 of the Am Law 200. RelativityOne offers all the functionality of Relativity in a secure and comprehensive SaaS product. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for nine consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

