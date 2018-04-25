Relativity Now Accepting Submissions for the 2018 Relativity Fest Student Scholarship

Both undergraduate and graduate students from law schools and paralegal programs approved by the American Bar Association (ABA) are eligible to apply for the scholarship by June 15, 2018. The award covers transportation, lodging, meals and event registration. The scholarship is open to anyone who is 21 years of age by September 30, 2018.

"The 2017 Relativity Academic scholarship provided me with an opportunity to experience my first legal technology conference," said Christopher Wells, former scholarship recipient, now a practice support analyst at Practice Aligned Resources. "I met so many incredible people there and was taken aback by how the legal industry is just beginning to scratch the surface of incorporating technology to better serve its clients. Seeing this firsthand made me realize how significant the work that practice support people, like myself, do really is."

To be considered for the scholarship, potential applicants should send their name, school and expected graduation date to academic@relativity.com along with answers to two questions:

Why do you think e-discovery is important?

In your opinion, what will e-discovery look like in 2025?

The Relativity Fest Student Scholarship is offered as part of the Relativity Academic Partners Program, an educational initiative that provides law schools and paralegal programs with free access to hands-on training in Relativity and helps prepare students for the future of litigation and investigations. As part of the program, universities and program instructors have access to Relativity and additional educational and information resources, including in-person training and the Relativity Community site.

"Relativity Fest is an outstanding place for current and future legal professionals to meet, network and engage on the issues affecting our profession and industry," said Janice Hollman, manager of the Relativity Academic Partners Program. "Our scholarship winners are invited into that conversation, and we aim to give them a leg up as they begin their legal careers."

Relativity Fest will take place in Chicago on September 30 – October 3, 2018. The conference is designed to educate and connect the e-discovery and legal community through engaging panel discussions, hands-on labs, breakout sessions and more.

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our e-discovery platform is used by more than 13,000 organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance projects. Relativity has over 170,000 users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, and all the Am Law 200. Relativity's cloud solution, RelativityOne, offers all the functionality of Relativity in a secure and comprehensive SaaS product. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for seven consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

