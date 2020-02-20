Relativity Opens 2020 Relativity Fest Student Scholarship Submissions to Empower the Next Generation of Legal Professionals

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, an industry leader in legaltech, today announced that it is now accepting submissions for its 2020 Relativity Fest Student Scholarship. Now in its fifth year, the academic scholarship awards forward-thinking students with the opportunity to make an impact in the legal technology space and network with industry professionals, better positioning them for a hiring market that values legal technology competency.

"The legal industry is changing, and now more than ever lawyers are required to excel in both law and technology," said Janice Hollman, Academic Program Manager at Relativity. "This scholarship comes at a time where the role of technology in today's litigation and investigation proceedings is exigent. I am looking forward to meeting with this year's scholarship winners on the ground at Relativity Fest."

Since the American Bar Association introduced an amendment in 2012 requiring technology competency, 36 states have made similar amendments making it the duty of all state-barred attorneys to be knowledgeable in legal technology. For new lawyers and paralegals, being well-versed in e-discovery platforms like RelativityOne and gaining exposure to cutting-edge conferences like Relativity Fest provides a leg-up against the competition.

"Relativity Fest was an amazing opportunity to meet successful people in this industry. I have met new friends and gained insights into this industry," said Taylor Hogshead, a graduate of the UCLA Paralegal Extension program.

The Relativity Fest Student Scholarship is offered as part of the Relativity Academic Partners Program, an educational initiative that provides over 100 law schools and paralegal programs with free access to hands-on training in Relativity Server while giving students the tools and experience and tech competency they need to excel in today's increasingly complex legal industry. As part of the program, universities and program instructors have access to Relativity and additional educational and information resources, including in-person training and the Relativity Community site.

To be considered for the scholarship, potential applicants can use this link to apply. Selected students will attend Relativity Fest where they will have access to a variety of networking and learning opportunities designed to educate attendees on the growing impact of technology on today's legal industry. The 11th annual Relativity Fest will take place in Chicago from September 20 – 23, 2020.

Both undergraduate and graduate students are eligible to apply for the scholarship by May 14, 2020. The award covers transportation, lodging, meals and event registration. The scholarship is open to anyone who is at least 21 years old by September 20, 2020.

