Relativity Opens Submissions for the 2018 Relativity Innovation Awards

The Relativity Innovation Awards is an annual competition that recognizes organizations that build applications and integrations to extend the functionality of Relativity, whether deployed on-premises or in the cloud with RelativityOne. Winners typically have found ways to streamline common e-discovery processes, or create new solutions to business problems beyond e-discovery.

This year, four new categories will honor individuals who are breaking down barriers for the use of legal technology, with nominee submissions coming directly from the e-discovery community.

"The innovations coming out of law firms, corporations, and solution providers get more impressive every year, but we also know that there are so many individuals who work tirelessly to advance e-discovery," said Drew Deitch, senior manager for strategic partnerships at Relativity. "Expanding the Innovation Awards allows us to recognize these individuals in front of their peers at Relativity Fest, on one of the industry's biggest stages."

The 2018 Relativity Innovation Award Categories are:

Attorney Tech Evangelist

Stellar Women in e-Discovery

Lit Support All-Star

Academic Innovator of the Year

Best Innovation: Law Firm or Corporation

Best Innovation: Solution Provider

Best Innovation: Community Choice

Submissions and nominations for all awards are open now on the Relativity Innovation Awards website and will be accepted through July 31.

Finalists for Attorney Tech Evangelist, Stellar Women in e-Discovery, and Lit Support All-Star will be determined by a community vote. The Academic Innovator of the Year and the Best Innovation Awards will be chosen by a judge's panel of e-discovery experts to be announced.

The winners of the 2018 Relativity Innovations will be announced at a special event on October 3, 2018 as part of Relativity Fest Chicago, which is also open for registration.

For more information about innovative applications or integrations for Relativity or RelativityOne, visit the Relativity App Hub, which features past Innovation Award winners and a host of other solutions built to suit unique workflows for e-discovery and beyond.

