Relativity Releases Aero UI, Its Next Generation User Interface

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, today announced the general release of its next generation interface, Aero UI. Aero UI gives users the same access to the power and security of RelativityOne with a new intuitive user interface streamlining processes and ultimately increasing efficiency.

"We built Aero UI with all users in mind to simplify the inherently complex processes of managing large volumes of data, without compromising access to the most advanced technology in the industry," said Chris Brown, Chief Product Officer at Relativity. "Aero UI embodies a bold move towards a default simple and optionally advanced interface with a focus on improving time-to-value for users. This simply powerful mindset goes beyond Aero UI; it's the catalyst driving a paradigm shift in how Relativity builds experiences for and – more importantly – with our customers."

Aero UI is more than just a redesign of the user interface, Relativity has rearchitected the platform across five key dimensions that are vital for customers:

Modern Aesthetics – The teams took a data-driven UX approach to restyled pages across the platform to improve usability. The tool now looks and feels more contemporary, including usability improvement through clearer button definition, fewer items on the screen by default and more obvious page hierarchy.

– The teams took a data-driven UX approach to restyled pages across the platform to improve usability. The tool now looks and feels more contemporary, including usability improvement through clearer button definition, fewer items on the screen by default and more obvious page hierarchy. Next-Gen Viewer – A rearchitected document viewer offers faster performance and navigation throughout review, including faster doc-to-doc speeds and cleaned-up icons and text.

– A rearchitected document viewer offers faster performance and navigation throughout review, including faster doc-to-doc speeds and cleaned-up icons and text. Workflow-Based Navigation – Makes it easier for users to find what they need and improves how users navigate between pages to accomplish tasks and follow a more logical workflow.

– Makes it easier for users to find what they need and improves how users navigate between pages to accomplish tasks and follow a more logical workflow. Lightning-Fast Performance – Relativity has made performance improvements to make navigating across pages incredibly fast. There has been an 81% improvement in jump-in times and 40% improvement in page load times.

– Relativity has made performance improvements to make navigating across pages incredibly fast. There has been an 81% improvement in jump-in times and 40% improvement in page load times. Automated Workflows – Users can automate and templatize manual work in RelativityOne to eliminate steps in the case set up process to reduce human error and focus on more value-add work. This feature will be available Sept. 26 for U.S. customers and Oct. 10 globally.

These improvements have already been instrumental in driving performance gains and efficiencies. Streamlined navigation that makes it easier for users to find what they need quickly, faster load times and the ability to customize the platform provides customers the ability to devote their time and resources to address other pressing business priorities.

"Performance of Aero UI has been impressive. It has already saved our teams nearly five hours a week," said Liraz Kolnik, e-Discovery Operations Manager at Control Risks. "In other words, that is five additional hours per week that we can spend on training, additional client requests, workspace maintenance and other tasks."

Not only is the intuitive navigation of Aero UI helping customers save time, it's also empowering more attorneys to take advantage of the benefits of RelativityOne. Aero UI is designed to be accessible to every user – technical or not, which provides more opportunities for even novice users to feel confident working within a single platform to collaborate more effectively with their teams.

"With Aero UI, our attorneys are more willing to jump into RelativityOne which saves us a lot of time," said Joe Obermaier e-Discovery and Information Governance Lead at Broadcom. "With an easier-to-use interface, we are fielding fewer questions and spending less time supporting our internal teams with RelativityOne questions."

Customer feedback was critical in building Aero UI. Relativity engaged customers in early vision discussions, design concepts, hands-on prototypes and test environments, and finally the Aero Advanced Access Program, where several customers used Aero UI in production before its official release. Relativity collaborated closely with these organizations to incorporate their input to improve Aero UI ahead of the general rollout.

Service provider, Array, took part in the program and has already experienced a significant increase in new cases since joining. Within just 46 days, Array's team presented demos to 99 people across 45 different law firms and organizations. As a direct result of those demos and their early access to Aero UI, Array won 21 new projects, is currently in the running for multiple projects from five potential clients and won a large corporate client who is in the process of moving 18 terabytes of data into their RelativityOne instance. Learn more about how Aero UI is helping Array stay competitive in the marketplace.

Aero UI will be a focal point at Relativity Fest 2020, now a free, fully-virtual conference for e-discovery, compliance and tech professionals, taking place Sept. 21-23. Aero UI-focused sessions will cover everything from a baseline overview of what users can expect with the new UI; to how automated workflows can eliminate manual steps in the case setup process; to how Relativity designed, built and went to market with Aero UI. Attendees can additionally learn more at the virtual Aero UI booth and receive an Aero UI hands-on tour where they can test-drive the new user experience in RelativityOne. View the full agenda and register now for Relativity Fest 2020.

