Relativity's Innovation Awards Nominations are Open Through June 18 for Relativity Fest 2021

CHICAGO, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity today announced that nominations for its 2021 Innovation Awards are now open through June 18, 2021. At the 12th annual Relativity Fest, which will be held virtually, Relativity will recognize organizations and individuals who build innovative solutions, break down barriers and move technology forward. Relativity Fest will take place October 4-6, 2021.

"This year, our Community will unite virtually to celebrate the many great innovators who build on the Relativity platform to solve challenges for their organizations," said James Zinn, Director of Commercial Partnerships at Relativity. "Last year at the Innovation Awards, we saw more technology submissions than ever before, especially from our cloud customers. We expect this trend to continue this year, and we look forward to once again seeing our partners and customers bring our mission to life through their innovative use of the platform."

The awards continue to be broken out in two primary categories: technology and people. The technology category celebrates organizations that use the Relativity platform in creative ways—solving difficult or unique challenges within and outside e-discovery:

Best Innovation: Law Firm or Corporation

Best Innovation: Solution Provider

"One of the major drivers of innovation at Sky Discovery is creating clever solutions in the e-discovery space. From our early days, we wanted to make the daily work-life balance of our clients and consultants better by reducing the pressure around tight deadlines and eliminating manual tasks," said Jeff Jarrett, Director of Innovation at Sky Discovery. "Winning an Innovation Award for Sky Photo Search was a great validation of our business model. Knowing that the global community of our colleagues and peers appreciates our efforts inspires us to continue building unique new apps."

The people category recognizes individuals who champion legal technology and advocate for those who use, manage and build on top of Relativity:

Academic Innovator of the Year (nominated by a committee)

Attorney Tech Evangelist

Corporate Tech Evangelist

Inclusion Breakthrough of the Year

Lit Support All-Star

Stellar Women

"I was pleasantly surprised and honored because I'm just out here doing my job, which made receiving it so very special," said Jada Payne, e-Discovery Team Lead at Voya. "Awards are encouragement; they are humbling and most precious when they are unexpected, especially in an industry that requires lots of hard work behind the scenes. We need to recognize those for what they are: All Stars."

In 2020, Relativity introduced a new award, Inclusion Breakthrough of the Year, which is returning in 2021. This award celebrates an individual who is a driving force in creating a more equitable industry, organization, and/or local community where everyone feels like they belong.

Those interested in submitting nominations for the awards can do so through these two forms: technology categories and people categories.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS platform RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance platform, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 annual users in 49 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at [email protected] or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

SOURCE Relativity

Related Links

http://www.relativity.com

