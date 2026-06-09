Relay Payments Adds Platform Science to its 300+ Integrations to Streamline Driver Experience and Combat Fuel Fraud

New integration brings Relay's digital payments platform and Relay Pulse fraud controls directly into Platform Science's in-cab ecosystem

ATLANTA and SAN DIEGO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Relay Payments, a leading digital payments platform for the trucking and logistics industry, and Platform Science, a leading application platform for transportation, today announced a new integration that brings Relay's fueling and payment solutions to the Platform Science Virtual Vehicle Marketplace and directly into fleets' in-cab ecosystem. Platform Science joins 300+ TMS, ELD, and other third-party systems that integrate with Relay, extending Relay's ecosystem across the tools fleets already use every day. Cheema Freightlines LLC, a leading carrier, is already seeing the impact of the integration across its operations, supporting a fleet of 400+ drivers.

Key benefits of the Relay and Platform Science integration include:

Seamless Setup: Fleets can deploy the Relay app directly to Platform Science tablets through the Virtual Vehicle marketplace, enabling drivers to log in using Platform Science Single Sign-On (SSO). This eliminates the need for multiple logins and simplifies onboarding, giving drivers fast, frictionless access to Relay's digital payment capabilities from the cab.

Fleets can deploy the Relay app directly to Platform Science tablets through the Virtual Vehicle marketplace, enabling drivers to log in using Platform Science Single Sign-On (SSO). This eliminates the need for multiple logins and simplifies onboarding, giving drivers fast, frictionless access to Relay's digital payment capabilities from the cab. Real-Time Fleet Visibility: Fleets benefit from real-time synchronization of driver and vehicle data, including truck numbers and odometer readings, creating a single, up-to-date view of fleet activity across systems.

Fleets benefit from real-time synchronization of driver and vehicle data, including truck numbers and odometer readings, creating a single, up-to-date view of fleet activity across systems. Stronger Fraud Prevention: Relay Pulse is a powerful fraud prevention solution designed to help carriers combat first-party fuel fraud . It verifies key data points before authorizing fuel transactions, helping fleets reduce risk and maintain tighter control over fuel spend.

"Relay is focused on removing friction from the driver experience while giving fleets greater visibility and control over their operations," said Ryan Droege, CEO of Relay Payments. "By integrating directly with Platform Science, we're making it easier than ever for fleets to deploy secure, modern payment solutions that drivers actually want to use."

"Platform Science is committed to giving fleets the flexibility to choose the tools and solutions that best fit their operations," said Emilie Campbell, VP of Marketplace, Platform Science. "Through our integration with Relay Payments, fleets gain secure, seamless digital payment capabilities that reduce fraud risk, streamline transactions, and improve efficiency on the road."

Mutual customer Cheema Freightlines LLC is excited about the initial results, strengthening controls for fuel spend and fraud protection.

"Fuel is one of our largest expenses, and fraud has always been a concern for our industry," said Harman Cheema, CEO of Cheema Freightlines LLC. "With Relay and Platform Science now integrated, our 400+ drivers have a much simpler experience, and Relay Pulse gives us confidence that every transaction is verified against real-time data. It's been a meaningful step forward for both efficiency and security."

Relay's platform is used by more than 500,000 drivers and carriers across a network of 3,000+ fueling locations nationwide, offering broad acceptance and 24/7 U.S.-based support at no additional cost. The integration is now available to Platform Science customers through the Virtual Vehicle Marketplace.

About Relay Payments

Relay Payments is a modern, digital payment network for the trucking and logistics industries. Trusted by 500,000+ drivers, 100,000+ carriers, and 3,000+ truck stops nationwide, Relay has brought efficiency and automation to an industry historically reliant on cash, checks, and cards. Relay has joined forces with industry leaders like Pilot, Love's, Maverik, Schneider, Old Dominion, Lineage Logistics, and others to provide secure, reliable over-the-road transactions. Founded in 2019, our Atlanta-based fintech includes 150+ team members and has won awards for product innovation, customer service, and organizational culture. For more information about Relay, visit www.relaypayments.com.

About Platform Science

Platform Science is transforming transportation technology by empowering fleets with a unified, user-friendly technology platform. Platform Science makes it easy to develop, deploy, and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles, giving fleets an edge in efficiency, flexibility, visibility, and productivity. The customizable platform delivers an unlimited canvas to fleets and developers seeking to innovate and create new solutions as customers' needs, businesses, and industries evolve. In Feb. 2025, Platform Science acquired Trimble's global transportation telematics business units to accelerate the future of transportation technology through the global expansion of Virtual Vehicle. Platform Science was named by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies. For more information, please visit www.platformscience.com.

Media Contact:

Kirstin Robison, Pitch Public Relations

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SOURCE Relay Payments