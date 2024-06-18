Relay Payments named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for third consecutive year

Atlanta-based fintech company recognized for its collaborative culture, positive work environment and commitment to values

ATLANTA, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relay Payments , the fintech company modernizing payments for the trucking and logistics industries, has been named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for the third year in a row. The company was celebrated for its culture, leadership and commitment to values, winning in the overall Best Workplaces category as well as the Prosperous and Thriving subcategory.

"We're honored to be recognized by Inc. Magazine for the third consecutive year," said Chief People Officer Amy Zimmerman. "I think it's a testament to intentionality, to identifying meaningful values that guide every decision we make, and then hiring a team that reflects them. The result is a supportive, enjoyable, high-performance environment that enables people to do their best work."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year for its final list. Each company completed an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics about management effectiveness, perks, fostering growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

During the anonymous survey, many Relay team members left comments about why the company is a great place to work:

"The company has a clear vision, strong leadership, a talented and hardworking team, a great product, and a raving customer base. The work is challenging but also very rewarding. Team members are valued and greatly appreciated."

"Relay has done a great job fostering a culture of collaboration and promoting professional development. It's also a fun place to work with a strong culture and positive work environment. It's truly an exceptional place to build a career."

Founded in 2019, Relay offers modern digital payments designed for the trucking and logistics industries. Fleets rapidly adopted the platform, foregoing archaic payment methods like cash, checks, and fleet cards, and gaining increased hours of service and supply chain efficiencies as a result. Relay's payment network continues to expand, allowing fleets to now make secure payments for fuel, lumpers, parking, scales, and other over-the-road expenses across the United States. Overall, Relay is trusted by 350,000+ drivers, 90,000+ carriers, and 1,500+ truckstops.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Relay has won numerous awards for its innovation, customer service and organizational culture. Earlier this year, Relay was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. Forbes named the company one of America's Best Startup Employers, and the Atlanta Business Chronicle named CEO Ryan Droege its Most People-Focused CEO. Relay has also been honored in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplace rankings, FreightWaves' FreightTech 100 list, and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Top Workplaces.

For more information about Relay Payments, its culture or to view open job listings, visit relaypayments.com .

About Relay Payments

Relay Payments is building a modern digital payment network to revolutionize the trucking and logistics industries. Trusted by more than 350,000 drivers, 90,000 carriers, and 1,500 truckstops nationwide, Relay has brought efficiency and automation to an industry historically reliant on cash, checks, and cards. Relay has joined forces with industry leaders like Pilot Company, Maverik, Schneider, Coyote Logistics, Lineage Logistics, and others to provide secure, reliable over-the-road transactions. Founded in 2019, the Atlanta-based fintech includes more than 150 team members and has won awards for product innovation, customer service, and organizational culture. For more information about Relay, visit relaypayments.com .

Media Contact:

Hela Sheth

678-938-1318

[email protected]

SOURCE Relay Payments