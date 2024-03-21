Relay Payments revs up sponsorship of Hendrick Motorsports, enlisting fan voting for William Byron's No. 24 Chevrolet design

Relay will continue using its partnership with Hendrick Motorsports to highlight trucking's impact on our economy

ATLANTA, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relay Payments , the fintech company modernizing payments for the trucking and logistics industries, is revving up its sponsorship of William Byron and Hendrick Motorsports for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. This year, Relay is the primary partner for Byron's No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the Chicago Street Race in July and the first event of the Cup Series playoffs in September in Relay's home market of Atlanta. To kick off this year's sponsorship, Relay is asking the public to help determine the final paint scheme for the #Relay24 racecar.

Relay is asking fans to help finalize the No. 24 paint scheme through a bracket-style competition. To vote, fans can select their favorite look from four options posted on relaypayments.com/racing.

"We're doubling-down this year with Hendrick Motorsports and William Byron," said Relay co-founder and CEO Ryan Droege. "The sponsorship allows us to continue our mission of supporting truck drivers. Last year was a ton of fun for the entire team, and we couldn't be more excited to work with Hendrick Motorsports and William again as they chase down more wins in the NASCAR Cup Series."

As their primary races approach, Relay is asking fans to help finalize the No. 24 paint scheme through a bracket-style competition. To vote, fans can select their favorite look from four options posted on relaypayments.com/racing . From now until 11:59pm ET on March 24th, the first round of voting is open. Starting March 25th at 9am ET, two finalists will advance and battle head-to-head until 11:59pm ET on March 28th. Fans can vote once per round. The design with the most votes from the final will be revealed March 29th, serving as the paint scheme for the No. 24 Relay Chevy during the Chicago and Atlanta races.

"I'm excited Relay is coming back as a sponsor," said Byron, who opened the year with a win in the prestigious DAYTONA 500. "They've been fantastic to work with, and I love how they use their partnership to celebrate our nation's truck drivers. Now we just need the fans to help us finalize the car design. I can't wait to see what it looks like."

Relay first sponsored Byron and the No. 24 team during the 2023 Cup Series season. The rapidly growing fintech company offers an end-to-end digital payment network for fleets and independent drivers, allowing them to forgo archaic payment methods like cash, checks, and fleet cards while gaining increased hours of service and supply chain efficiencies. Since first introducing its digital solution in 2019, Relay has rapidly expanded its payment network, letting fleets make fast and secure fuel, lumper, parking, scales, and other over-the-road payments across the country. Relay is trusted by 350,000+ drivers, 90,000+ carriers, and 1,500+ truckstops.

For more information about Relay and its Hendrick Motorsports sponsorship, visit relaypayments.com .

About Relay Payments

Relay Payments is building a modern digital payment network to revolutionize the trucking and logistics industries. Trusted by more than 350,000 drivers, 90,000 carriers, and 1,500 truckstops nationwide, Relay has brought efficiency and automation to an industry historically reliant on cash, checks, and cards. Relay has joined forces with industry leaders like Pilot Company, Maverik, J.B. Hunt, Schneider, Coyote Logistics, Lineage Logistics, and others to provide secure, reliable over-the-road transactions. Founded in 2019, the Atlanta-based fintech includes more than 150 team members and has won awards for product innovation, customer service, and organizational culture. It is a proud sponsor of William Byron and Hendrick Motorsports for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series. For more information about Relay, visit relaypayments.com .

Media Contact:

Hela Sheth

678-938-1318

[email protected]

SOURCE Relay Payments