Release of Kim 10.0

Imagine if legal, property, HR, finance and other teams can receive and manage all their support requests/cases/matters without leaving Microsoft Word, Office and Office 365 (including request allocation, case and matter management, document automation and creation, negotiation, playbooks, escalation, approvals, email, eSignature, search, dashboards ...). No new tool to implement, no training required, quick adoption.

Kim release 10.0 combines the dynamic case management, automation and no-code configurability of Kim, with the Microsoft Word universal interface and the security and scalability of Microsoft Azure, to create your organization's global Automation-as-a-Service platform.

Take a Look

Kim 10.0: https://kim.world/Kimv10

All the functionality of Kim without leaving Microsoft Word / Office: https://kim.world/Kimv10Demo

The story of Kim: https://kim.world/KimStory

For further information and to request a demonstration please contact Becky Roberts: rebecca.roberts@kimtechnologies.com

Website: www.ask.kim

Kim was established by Richard Yawn in September 2013 and is a cloud-first, no-code configurable multi-tenant platform that uses a variety of AI concepts, such as Neural Networks and Machine Intelligence.



Customers configure Kim to combine intake management, work allocation (internally or externally), self-service, document automation, creation and negotiation, dynamic case management, escalation and supervision, approval process and e-signature. All cases and documents are held in one repository in Kim and are fully searchable. Configurable live and trend dashboards support all these activities.



Kim has a three-tiered model that enables integration with other enterprise-wide systems and point solutions (from Office365 through Salesforce to DocuSign). This three-tiered model combines (i) configuration, (ii) APIs and (iii) Dell Boomi.



