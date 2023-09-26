RELECTRO Announces Strategic Growth Initiative with New President, Expansion Plans, and creation of a new Education and Enterprise Division

TELFORD, Pa., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relectro, a leading Device Lifecycle repair and IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) company that specializes in the responsible repair and the secure management of retired Mobile devices and IT equipment, is pleased to announce a new strategic growth initiative that will take the company to new heights. The initiative includes the following:

Appointment of Chris Hawk as the new President of the company. Chris Hawk, who previously served as the company's Executive Vice President of Operations for the past twelve years, has been appointed to President of Relectro. "Chris is an outstanding leader with a tremendous track record, proven results and we're extremely excited to have someone of his caliber take the reins" said Relectro CEO, Brian Itterly . Expansion of Business Operations. Relectro has been consistently expanding our operations to better serve our clients. As a result, the company is now developing a new national sales organization which will be led by a newly created VP of Sales position. This move will allow the company to develop a strategic vision for future partnerships and to oversee the sales organization as a whole. This will provide faster and a more efficient service offering to our customers across the country. Launch of a new Education and Enterprise Division to be led by industry veteran Andrew Kevitch . Relectro's new Education and Enterprise Division, led by Andrew Kevitch , will support the diversification of our markets and provide alternative solutions to meet our customer's device lifecycle goals. The education and enterprise sectors are shifting towards meeting the growing environmental sustainability goals for organizations within their device management. As such, Relectro's R2V3 certification and Data Security protocols and ISO Certifications make them an invaluable resource for those companies.

"We are thrilled to announce this multi-faceted strategic growth initiative," said Brian Itterly, CEO of Relectro. "With Chris as our new President, our expanded operations, Sales team growth including Andrew leading our new division, we are well-positioned to continue our leadership in the ITAD and Mobile device repair and Device Lifecycle Management industry. We look forward to working with current and future clients and partners to achieve even greater success in the years ahead."

This announcement shows Relectro is committed to growth and innovation, and is taking steps to ensure that it remains at the forefront of the Device Lifecycle Management and Repair industry.

For more information about Relectro and our services, please visit www.relectro.com.

SOURCE Relectro