Relevance Ventures Adds New Investment Analyst to Boost Origination and Facilitate Harmonious Operations

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Relevance Ventures, the only Native American privately owned and operated venture capital firm, announced today the hiring of Jason Judge as an investment analyst. Judge will step into an important role with the firm, working directly with the investment team at the company headquarters in Nashville.

As the firm's new investment analyst, Judge will be responsible for deal analysis, pipeline management, portfolio monitoring, reporting and modeling. Judge will work alongside the investment managers and general partners, helping to conduct market analysis, evaluate new investment opportunities, and assist in the growth of Relevance Ventures. His role is critical to the success of the firm in its day-to-day operations and forecasting new deals.

"When looking to build our internal talent pool, we seek individuals that are hungry to learn and will help us grow thoughtfully, offering new perspectives that will enable us to seek out new investment opportunities to build a harmonious roster of healthy growing companies," said Cameron Newton, Founder and General Partner at Relevance Ventures. "Jason is experienced well beyond his years. His energy and talent will help Relevance Ventures advance the firm's unique harmony-based investing strategy."

Jason Judge joins Relevance Ventures with an impressive track record, having just graduated from Villanova University in 2021. While completing his business degree, he worked with Venture Capital firms for three years. He most recently worked as a Strategy Analyst at WindRate, a cloud storage pricing engine, where he analyzed data about clients and cloud storage providers.

"I'm thrilled to be at Relevance Ventures; at the center of the rapidly evolving wellness sector," explained Judge. "Nashville is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country and a hub for many innovative startups. There is something really special about the area, and how firms like Relevance Ventures support and advance the next wave of entrepreneurs in the region."

Judge got his start in venture capital at 645 Ventures, where he spent two summers interning as an analyst. Judge was responsible for market research, meeting with entrepreneurs, and portfolio tracking. He also assisted at Negotiatus, one of 645 Ventures' portfolio companies writing case studies and outbound sales. His experience includes one summer at Insight Partners, interning on their ONSITE team advising Insight's portfolio companies on their marketing and sales efforts.

To learn more about Relevance Ventures, please visit their website at https://www.relevanceventures.com/ . You can find Jason Judge on LinkedIn .

About Relevance Ventures:

Relevance Ventures is the only Native American privately owned and operated venture capital firm. Relevance Ventures provides strategic venture assistance and guidance to entrepreneurs working to foster harmony while delivering a positive communal impact. With over $115 million under management, the firm focuses on opportunities within the health & wellness and fintech/enterprise software industries. The firm specializes in identifying proven management teams with a solid business plan to bring harmony to an addressable market of at least $1 billion. Relevance Ventures was founded by Cameron and Dean Newton, and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. The company is currently actively raising its fourth fund with a targeted size of $75 million.

SOURCE Relevance Ventures

