Relevance Ventures General Partner Fred Goad Wins Smart Business Dealmakers Hall of Fame Award

Presented by the Smart Business Dealmakers Association, the award highlights Mr. Goad's significant investing impacts and philanthropic efforts over the last half-century.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relevance Ventures , a leading Native American-operated venture capital firm, today announced the prestigious recognition of the firm's long-standing General Partner, Fred Goad, by the Smart Business Dealmakers Network and his induction into the group's Hall of Fame. The award recognizes business leaders who have demonstrated exceptional ability in dealmaking, mergers and acquisitions, and capital sourcing and is a testament to Mr. Goad's track record in these areas.

Fred Goad (left) and Ryan McLaughlin Wood (right), Market Head of the Nashville, TN Branch Office at the Smart Business Dealmakers Conference.

Mr. Goad has made significant contributions to the healthcare industry, leading numerous successful early-stage investments at Relevance Ventures and his firm, Voyent Partners LLC, a private investment group focused on early-stage startups in healthcare and beyond. In addition to leading his firm, Mr. Goad has served on Relevance Ventures' board since 2018.

Mr. Goad has drawn on his deep expertise in healthcare to not only guide critical investment decisions but to help organizations make choices that improve the overall well-being of patients and users. In turn, Mr. Goad has used investing primarily to better humanity rather than simply yielding investor returns. In addition to his work with Voyent Partners and Relevance Ventures, Mr. Goad's vast and impressive resume includes President and Chief Executive Officer of ENVOY Corporation, Co-CEO of the transaction services at WebMD Corporation, and leading roles at UCCEL Corporation, Financial Institution Services, Inc. (now CompuCard International), Docutel (now Olivetti USA), and IBM Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board of Vanderbilt Hospital.

"Fred has been one of our biggest champions. As a partner, investor and mentor, our firm has learned invaluable investing practices and personal values from Fred," said Cameron Newton, Founder and General Partner at Relevance Ventures. "Investing in everything from Change Healthcare to Digital Reasoning, Fred has a strong set of business principles that he has shared with Relevance Ventures. Furthermore, his charitable work has set the bar for giving back to the community, a core value of ours."

Dean Newton, Relevance Ventures' Chairman and General Partner, also offered praise of his work with Mr. Goad: "Fred's business track record is only exceeded by his kindness and generosity. He's been a mentor to us, providing knowledge about investments and deal structures unmatched at even coastal firms. And he's the most giving person I've ever known, having contributed substantial resources to charitable organizations like the Vanderbilt Childrens Hospital and the YMCA," explained Mr. Newton. "While he is known for his investing prowess, Fred's selflessness and charitable efforts truly define him, serving as an inspiration to all business leaders and a shining light that transcends the occasional chaos of the venture world."

Additionally, the Smart Business Network Chief Content Officer, Dustin Klein, offered high praise of Mr. Goad and his extensive reputation of excellence: "Fred Goad has made a tremendous impact on the healthcare industry through his investments and leadership," said Mr. Klein. "His visionary approach to early-stage investments in healthcare companies has had a transformative effect on the industry, and we are thrilled to honor him with this award."

The award ceremony took place on March 30 during the Smart Business Dealmakers Conference in Nashville, TN, at the Hillwood Country Club.

About Relevance Ventures

Relevance Ventures is the only Native American privately owned and operated venture capital firm. Relevance Ventures provides strategic venture assistance and guidance to entrepreneurs working to foster harmony while delivering a positive communal impact. With over $115 million under management, the firm focuses on opportunities within the health & wellness and fintech/enterprise software industries. The firm specializes in identifying proven management teams with a solid business plan to bring harmony to an addressable market of at least $1 billion. Relevance Ventures was founded by Cameron and Dean Newton and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

