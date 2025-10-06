Relevant+ and Adrián Hernández Relaunch NEED PASTEL x Ugly Primo as a Next-Gen Cultural Publisher

Creator-led lifestyle platform unites agency power with publishing reach, reshaping Hispanic storytelling for Gen Z and Millennial audiences

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Relevant+ , the leading independent culture media group for U.S. Hispanic audiences, today announced the relaunch of NEED PASTEL x Ugly Primo, a next-gen cultural media publisher born from creator Adrián Hernández, the artist behind Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti album artwork.

The move marks the evolution of Ugly Primo, once a cult-favorite meme platform, into a unified cultural brand that merges Hernández's creative agency Need Pastel with a social-born lifestyle publisher. Together, the two arms create a rare hybrid, an artist-led publisher with agency-level strategy and execution, built to deliver cultural impact and measurable results for brands.

Why this matters now, Hispanic Gen Z and Millennial audiences are reshaping mainstream culture, but remain underrepresented in legacy media. NEED PASTEL fills that gap by creating a cultural home that blends memes, music, creator stories, and lifestyle deep dives, formats that reflect how this demographic actually consumes, shares, and shapes culture. For brands, it provides both cultural credibility and modern media rigor.

"Adrián has built more than just a platform, he's built trust with an audience that defines where culture goes next," said Jonathan Patton, CEO of Relevant+. "With NEED PASTEL, we're doubling down on a new model for media, creator-led, audience-first, and rooted in cultural fluency. This isn't about reach alone, it's about relevance."

Under the relaunch, NEED PASTEL brings together two core arms: the agency, which continues delivering campaigns, strategy, and creative execution, and the publisher (Need Pastel x Ugly Primo), which evolves into a lifestyle media platform for Hispanic youth with formats spanning docu-shorts, creator spotlights, festival coverage, conversational series, and shoppable storytelling. For brands, this means access to turnkey media partnerships powered by Relevant+ Pulse first-party data, plus opportunities for sponsorships, branded content, and creator integrations that build cultural relevance with measurable impact.

"From memes to music, from creators to community, NEED PASTEL is about reflecting culture the way we actually live it," said Adrián Hernández, Founder and CEO of Need Pastel. "With Relevant+, we're scaling the platform while keeping the authentic voice that made it resonate from day one."

The relaunch comes at a moment when brands are under pressure to move past surface-level cultural tie-ins. According to recent Relevant+ data, Hispanic Gen Z audiences are 2x more likely than non-Hispanic peers to share branded content with family and friends, yet 70% say they don't feel represented in traditional Hispanic media. NEED PASTEL directly addresses this gap, offering brands a chance to partner where cultural loyalty and attention already exist.

The partnership and relaunch will be highlighted during a panel hosted by Relevant+ at the Brand Innovators Marketing Leadership Summit at Advertising Week New York on October 6.

About Relevant+

Relevant+ is the leading independent culture media group helping brands move at the speed of real life. With a focus on US Hispanic Gen Z & Millennials and Hispanic Health Lifestyle, Relevant+ connects brands to culture through storytelling, media, and lived experiences across music, sports, lifestyle, and health. From digital publishers to physical spaces, we help brands show up with purpose where influence is actually being shaped.

About NEED PASTEL

Need Pastel is a creative agency and community rooted in culture, music, and storytelling. Known for shaping the identities of groundbreaking artists, festivals, and brands, the agency specializes in creative direction, social strategy, and viral marketing stunts. As a next-gen cultural publisher, Need Pastel expands its role beyond campaigns, curating narratives and creative collaborations that resonate authentically, empower emerging voices, and leave a lasting cultural imprint.

