Relevant+ Evolves Pulse into a Full-Scale First-Party Data Platform for the Audiences Defining the Next Era of Culture

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Relevant+, the leading independent culture media group for U.S. Hispanic audiences, today announced the evolution of R+ Pulse into a full-scale first-party data platform built for growth audiences shaping modern media, influence, and discovery. Since its inception, Relevant+ has been grounded in real behavioral signals, recognizing that the pace of culture now moves faster than legacy data systems can keep up with. That insight drove the initial iteration of Pulse, a proprietary cultural intelligence engine that has evolved into a comprehensive platform, helping brands understand, reach, and engage with the communities driving culture in real-time.

Growth audiences, especially U.S. Hispanics, are setting the pace for culture, content, and connection. Their movement across platforms, languages, formats, subcultures, and identities creates fluid behavior patterns that shift overnight, far beyond what conventional datasets can capture. From Spanglish memes to cross-border music trends to emerging health education, their digital lives do not fit neatly into demographic boxes. Pulse was built for that complexity, translating the nuance, speed, and cultural signals of modern Hispanic audiences into measurable, actionable intelligence. Pulse also unifies cultural insights, behavioral research, content and creative strategy, and media activation into one connected system, providing brands with a single source of truth that informs audience understanding, investment decisions, and campaign execution.

"Legacy data systems were built for a different era, and culture has outgrown them," said Jonathan Patton, CEO and Founder of Relevant+. "Today, audiences move in real time across formats, creators, and conversations. Pulse was built for that speed, for the way people actually discover, consume, and connect."

Pulse operates as a full-stack audience intelligence engine, powered by three proprietary data layers that work together as a unified cultural insights framework. Its real-time social and content signals track cultural engagement as it emerges across creators, conversation spikes, and trend cycles. Its opt-in research panel provides deep insights into Hispanic perspectives across health, identity, lifestyle, and behavioral intent. Its digital behavioral layer captures first-party interactions across Relevant+ platforms, social first environments, cultural touchpoints, and partner publishers. These layers also reflect the real-world cultural moments and experiences where audiences gather and influence is formed. Together, they generate more than 1,500 granular audience segments, blending cultural affinity, behavior, and intent, which gives brands precision and speed in identifying and activating modern growth audiences.

In practice, brands use Pulse to build customized Hispanic audience cohorts, guide media planning and creative development, and activate insight-led campaigns. The result is faster relevance, stronger cultural alignment, and better performance.

"If you are trying to reach Hispanic Gen Z, you are not competing in banner ads," said Gerardo Ramirez, Head of Operations and Growth at Relevant+. "You are competing in a creator's comment section, a festival livestream, or a TikTok trend that did not exist two days ago. You need data that moves as fast as culture does. That is the entire point of Pulse."

Unlike data management platforms that rent third-party data or customer data platforms that simply recycle existing customer files, Pulse generates proprietary, culture-driven audience intelligence rooted in real digital and social behavior. It does not model Hispanic audiences, it measures them. It does not guess at intent, it traces it from social discovery to digital conversion. And because Pulse is built with non-PII consumer-safe data, it is fully privacy-compliant without sacrificing depth or precision.

Pulse has also become foundational to how Relevant+ shows up in culture, powering smarter strategies across music, sports, lifestyle, health, and experiential environments. From music festival seasons to major cultural tentpoles, Pulse helps brands pinpoint where influence is forming, which creators and social-first publishers matter, and which formats drive the deepest connections. This intelligence has informed how Relevant+ activates across high-energy cultural moments, from race week takeovers to art and music gatherings and the rise of Latin electronic subcultures, helping brands navigate fast-moving conversations, creator ecosystems, and real-life cultural experiences where audiences actually are. It has guided Fortune 100 partners in developing new content approaches, creator strategies, social-first tactics, and media investments that move in culture instead of behind it.

Launching alongside the Pulse platform is the Culture x Content Index, a new research series powered by Pulse. The Index tracks cultural drivers across music, health, lifestyle, and identity. The first edition, releasing Q1 2026 ahead of music festival season, explores how Hispanic Gen Z and Millennials are reshaping music culture and what that means for brands looking to show up with true relevance.

Pulse is not just a data platform. It is the new benchmark for understanding the audiences shaping the future of culture.

About Relevant+

Relevant+ is the leading independent culture media group helping brands move at the speed of real life. Focused on U.S. Hispanic Gen Z and Millennials and the evolving Hispanic health and lifestyle landscape, Relevant+ connects brands to culture through storytelling, media, and lived experiences across music, sports, lifestyle, and health. Through our ecosystem of digital publishers, cultural touchpoints, and social-first formats, we help brands show up with purpose in the environments where modern Hispanic audiences discover, influence, and shape what comes next.

