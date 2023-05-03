Relevant Industrial Expands Team of Dedicated Valve Experts

HOUSTON, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relevant Industrial, LLC, a leading industrial distributor and service company, is proud to announce the expansion of its existing Valve Team focused on automation and valve services. With nearly 70 years of experience in the valve space, Relevant Industrial has established itself as a trusted source for customers seeking high-quality industrial products and services.

Relevant Industrial Expands Valve Team Leading the Industry

To lead this new team, Relevant has appointed industry veteran Steve Bernard as Vice President of Business Development. Bernard brings over 32 years of experience, including a long history with the leading valve manufacturer, Flowserve. He will be responsible for driving growth and ensuring that the team delivers an exceptional experience to customers through top-quality service and support.

In addition to Bernard, Major Richmond, having joined through the merger with Rawson/Industrial Controls, serves as the Director of Sales and Valve Automation and the Valve Team's Technical Quote Manager is DeNisha Petitt, who joined the company a year ago from MRC Global. Together, they bring decades of experience and a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the team.

"With over 150 salespeople across the country and over 30 service locations, we are able to meet customers where they are and provide them with the products and services they need. Our focus on valves, automation, and valve services will allow us to deliver even greater value to our customers," said Bernard.

Richmond added, "We have a 1:1 ratio of field sales team members to internal operations associates, which allows us to provide our customers with the dedicated support they need to get the job done. We are committed to delivering exceptional service to our customers every step of the way."

Relevant's dedicated Valve Team is just one of the many ways the company is investing in its clients and the industries it serves. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Relevant looks forward to continuing to provide high quality products and services to its customers.

For more information about Relevant Industrial and its products and services, please visit relevantindustrial.com or rawsonicd.com.

About Relevant Industrial

Relevant Industrial is a leading industrial distribution company with a proven track record of providing customized solutions that address our customers' unique needs. Our portfolio of companies, which includes Relevant, Rawson, Industrial Controls, Precision Fitting & Gauge, Switch Filtration, Mid-South Sales, 505 Industrial Supply and J&W Instruments Inc. allows us to offer an unmatched variety of high-quality products from renowned and trusted brands.

At Relevant Industrial, we offer custom-engineered solutions, gauges, and filtration systems to help solve complex industrial challenges. We also provide high-quality valves, advanced analytics, compression, vacuum and blower solutions and combustion solutions to optimize operations and improve efficiency. We are committed to delivering results that help our customers achieve their goals. Whether you're looking for a specific product or need a comprehensive solution to a complex problem, our team of experts is here to help.

Contact:

Chris Leight

Senior Vice President of Strategic Marketing

281-405-7440

[email protected]

www.relevantsolutions.com

