Relevant Industrial Reaches Agreement to Purchase Marshall W. Nelson and Associates, Inc.

HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relevant Industrial, LLC, a trailblazer in value-added distribution and service for instrumentation and automation, rotating equipment, valve, purification, and thermal equipment solutions, proudly announces the formal agreement to acquire Marshall W. Nelson & Associates, Inc., headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. With this strategic move, Relevant continues to solidify its position as an industry leader by incorporating Marshall W. Nelson's unparalleled expertise in combustion applications and industrial equipment solutions.

Marshall W. Nelson & Associates, Inc., a trusted name for over six decades, has cultivated a reputation for delivering innovative combustion application solutions to clients across various industries. Their specialization in gas-fired industrial equipment, along with their proficiency in services and control systems, perfectly complements Relevant Industrial's mission to provide comprehensive and cutting-edge solutions to its clientele.

Relevant Industrial's CEO, John Carte, stated, "The acquisition of Marshall W. Nelson & Associates marks a significant milestone for Relevant Industrial. This collaboration not only enhances our portfolio but also strengthens our customer relationships and extends our footprint across key markets. Their exceptional capabilities in combustion engineering and industrial equipment perfectly complement our existing portfolio, enhancing our ability to offer comprehensive solutions to our customers. We are excited about the mutual growth opportunities that lie ahead."

In response, Mark Nelson, president of Marshall W. Nelson & Associates shared, "Joining forces with Relevant Industrial opens up new horizons for our company. Our shared commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction will undoubtedly lead to unparalleled value for our clients. We are eager to contribute our combustion engineering prowess to the broader expertise of Relevant Industrial."

The acquisition propels Relevant Industrial's workforce to over 450 employees, and the combined entity will operate from a total of 37 strategic locations. This expanded presence will significantly enhance customer service capabilities and cater to a wider range of industries across the majority of the lower 48 states, with an OEM status that provides a global reach.

This move is anticipated to create synergies that benefit clients, partners, and employees alike.

About MW Nelson

Since 1958, our main goal has been to provide the finest innovative solutions and products for your combustion applications. Marshall W. Nelson & Associates proudly serves customers in pollution controls, food and beverage, paper converting, aggregate industries, die casting, heat treating, drying, heat recovery, alternate fuel systems and many other markets. We work side by side with manufacturers, resellers and OEM's utilizing automation, instrumentation and thermal processing equipment throughout the upper Midwest.

We review your application, taking careful detail to the selection of the best products, with the most reasonable costs, to provide an energy effective system for your needs. We remain engaged with our customers from commissioning through the on-going field service and support. If you want Engineered Solutions that work, then call us now. https://marshallwnelson.com/

About Relevant Industrial:

Relevant Industrial, LLC was formed in 2010 to acquire Wilson Mohr, which traces its roots back to 1965. As the first Honeywell thermal channel partner in the U.S., Wilson Mohr quickly established itself as an expert in burner management, fuel trains, and other critical thermal solutions for a growing customer base. Since 2010, the company has grown organically and through numerous acquisitions, expanding its product portfolio and engineered solutions to a wide range of customer end markets. Relevant Industrial brings together the finest problem-solvers in the world: trained technicians, engineers, designers, and experts in a dozen other crafts focused on finding answers and delivering results. We sell parts and services, but our mission goes beyond that; we help customers realize new and better ways to operate more efficiently. The company has over 20 locations in California, Louisiana, Minnesota, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah, and Texas. The company also has sales representation in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Relevant serves customers in the Renewable Energy, Alternative Fuels, Semiconductor, Refining, Petrochemical Processing, OEM, Food processing, Upstream Oil & Gas, and Municipal markets through products and services including instrumentation and automation, rotating equipment, purification, and thermal equipment. Relevant Industrial is your partner for relevant solutions. For additional information about Relevant Industrial, visit www.relevantsolutions.com

CONTACT INFORMATION

Relevant Industrial

John Wilson

(281) 295-8802

[email protected]

Marshall W. Nelson & Associates

Mark Nelson

(414) 332-6000

[email protected]

SOURCE Relevant Industrial