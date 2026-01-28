RELEX Closes 2025 with Strong Subscription Growth and Expanding AI Capabilities

Company advances agentic AI roadmap, boosts customer adoption across retail, wholesale and manufacturing, and delivers sustained ARR growth for the 74th consecutive quarter

HELSINKI, Finland, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RELEX Solutions closed 2025 with strong financial performance across subscription revenue, annual recurring revenue, and customer growth. The company delivered year-over-year subscription revenue growth of 30% and ARR growth of 28% in constant currencies. Q4 2025 marked 74th consecutive quarter of ARR growth, reflecting strong demand for RELEX capabilities across global retailers and manufacturers.

Delivering customer value across retail, wholesale and manufacturing

In 2025, companies across retail, wholesale and manufacturing continued to invest in RELEX to strengthen forecasting, replenishment, pricing, promotions, space and assortment, store operations, supply chain operations, and production planning and scheduling capabilities.

More than 200 out of 700+ total customers are now live on RELEX's machine learning-based forecasting capabilities, reflecting broad adoption of advanced forecasting across regions and verticals, and providing a strong foundation for more automated and adaptive planning.

Increased through both new customer wins and expanded usage with existing customers, with 35% of RELEX customers expanding their footprint in 2025. Companies are choosing RELEX to advance their planning foundations, accelerate automation using AI, or expand to new capabilities. RELEX added nearly 100 net-new customers – a 45% YoY increase - and closed over 300 customer agreements. Some of the customers that chose to invest or deepen investment in RELEX in 2025 were announced in over 80 customer press releases, which can be found here.

Scaling AI innovation across the RELEX unified platform

RELEX continued its long-term commitment to R&D reinvestment in 2025 – nearly 25%, an industry-high - expanding its AI-native platform with capabilities that support faster, more accurate, and adaptive decision-making.

In December 2025, RELEX acquired Ida, investing in store-level capabilities for fresh replenishment covering the full spectrum of grocery categories – from center store, fresh, and ultra-fresh. These capabilities form RELEX Fresh Store Ordering.

Additional key advancements in 2025 included:

Rebot expansion: Rebot, the RELEX gen AI assistant, evolved into the gateway to RELEX's agentic ecosystem in 2025, enabling users to retrieve data, analyze plans, search documentation, and trigger analytical AI agents. Rebot now supports more than 60,000 monthly natural language queries, helping teams act faster.

Rebot, the RELEX gen AI assistant, evolved into the gateway to RELEX's agentic ecosystem in 2025, enabling users to retrieve data, analyze plans, search documentation, and trigger analytical AI agents. Rebot now supports more than 60,000 monthly natural language queries, helping teams act faster. Agentic AI progress: RELEX expanded its agentic AI capabilities in 2025 with early adopter customers applying agent-based approaches to routine planning, risk identification, and decision support, advancing operational excellence while building trust through transparent, human-in-the-loop workflows. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to increase adaptability and automation across planning workflows while maintaining user oversight.

RELEX expanded its agentic AI capabilities in 2025 with early adopter customers applying agent-based approaches to routine planning, risk identification, and decision support, advancing operational excellence while building trust through transparent, human-in-the-loop workflows. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to increase adaptability and automation across planning workflows while maintaining user oversight. RELEX AI-assisted Diagnostics : RELEX announced a new GenAI capability that leverages AI agents that accelerates speed to action, by delivering prioritized, actionable recommendations that optimize productivity and ensure insights are effectively applied.

RELEX announced a new GenAI capability that leverages AI agents that accelerates speed to action, by delivering prioritized, actionable recommendations that optimize productivity and ensure insights are effectively applied. Deal management: RELEX introduced a centralized planning and collaboration environment that brings vendor deal collaboration and promotional planning into a single workflow, enabling retailers and suppliers to jointly plan, optimize, and evaluate promotions and funding.

Expanding manufacturing adoption and value delivery

RELEX saw continued expansion across its manufacturing business, where capabilities for demand sensing, scenario modeling, and automated decision-making supported customers with complex networks and high production variability. Giving manufacturers direct access to retail demand data, in-app collaboration across teams, and AI-driven production planning contributed to multiple new customer wins and expansions with existing customers.

"Our growth reflects the trust our customers place in RELEX to solve real operational challenges, not theoretical ones. The innovations we introduced in 2025, from Diagnostics to Rebot to early agentic capabilities, are already improving accuracy and freeing teams from manual tasks," said Mikko Kärkkäinen, Group CEO and Co-Founder, RELEX Solutions. "We're focused on extending these capabilities in practical, responsible ways, and continue delivering the level of value that keeps our NPS among the highest in the industry."

