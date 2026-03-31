RELEX Launches Franchise Pricing to Protect Margins Across Franchise Networks

Enhancement to RELEX Price Optimization delivers scalable price recommendations and coordinated pricing strategies across franchise and company-owned stores

HELSINKI, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RELEX Solutions has announced the launch of RELEX Franchise Pricing, a new capability that enables franchisors to optimize pricing across company-owned stores and franchise locations within a single platform.

Available as an enhancement to RELEX Price Optimization within RELEX Pricing & Promotions, RELEX Franchise Pricing enables organizations operating hybrid retail models to align brand strategy with local market realities. The solution delivers scalable price recommendations supported by competitive intelligence and zone-level market insights, while maintaining centralized pricing governance.

Franchisors face increasing complexity in managing pricing across mixed ownership models. Many still rely on spreadsheets and disconnected tools, resulting in margin leakage, inconsistent price perception, and slower responses to competitive moves or cost changes.

"Managing pricing across mixed ownership models presents very real challenges for retailers," said Brian Kilcourse, Managing Director, RSR Research. "When pricing processes rely on spreadsheets and siloed systems, it becomes difficult to ensure alignment, monitor compliance, or respond quickly to competitive pressures. Franchisees often lack access to the broader market intelligence needed to price effectively in local markets. Bringing franchise and retail pricing into a unified platform, supported by competitive intelligence, is vital for improving visibility, consistency, and collaboration across the network."

RELEX Franchise Pricing brings franchise and retail pricing into a unified environment, enabling franchisors to align strategy across the network while balancing suggested retail prices, wholesale transfer prices, and franchisee margins.

The solution allows organizations to optimize prices independently or in coordination with retail strategy, supported by competitive benchmarking at the zone and SKU level. Centralized pricing rules help ensure consistency and compliance, while automated recommendations, scenario evaluation, and exception-based workflows reduce manual effort and focus attention where it matters most.

"Managing pricing across franchise networks requires a careful balance between brand control and local competitiveness," said Mikko Kärkkäinen, co-founder and CEO of RELEX Solutions. "With Franchise Pricing, we are giving franchisors a scalable way to align pricing strategy across their entire network while providing franchisees with the insights they need to compete effectively in their local markets."

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions provides a unified, AI-native platform for retail and supply chain planning and is trusted globally for its consistently high customer satisfaction. RELEX helps retailers, manufacturers, and wholesalers optimize demand, inventory, merchandising, pricing, and supply and production planning to improve availability and efficiency at scale. Brands like ADUSA, Camco, Carhartt, COSMOS Pharmaceutical Corporation, Circle K, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, Rituals, The Body Shop, The Home Depot, Sun Tire & Auto Service, and Vita Coco trust RELEX to increase product availability, boost sales, deliver actionable insights, improve sustainability, and drive profitable growth. Learn more at: relexsolutions.com/customers

SOURCE RELEX Solutions