Reliable Energy Completes its Fifth Acquisition With the Acquisition of Irvington Gas

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliable Energy Partners ("Reliable"), a growth platform targeting residential and commercial customers in the highly fragmented propane distribution sector and backed by Soundcore Capital Partners, LP ("Soundcore"), is pleased to announce its acquisition of Irvington Gas, LLC ("Irvington").

Irvington, headquartered in Irvington, Kentucky, is a leading bulk-propane distributor with a demonstrated track record of providing exceptional service to residential and commercial customers in and around nine counties surrounding the Louisville, Kentucky Metro area. With this acquisition, Reliable extends its operational footprint to six states and will continue executing on its strategy of partnering with talented operators in high-potential metropolitan areas across the Northeast, Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions.

"Irvington has earned a distinguished reputation over three generations for providing best-in-class services with a steadfast commitment to safety and reliability," stated Sean Daugherty, Chief Executive Officer of Reliable. "Welcoming Irvington adds one of the region's most esteemed companies into the Reliable family and enhances the entire portfolio, helping position the entire company for growth. Most importantly, we are honored to welcome Irvington's dedicated and talented employees, whose expertise and deep roots in the community are invaluable. We look forward to building on the remarkable foundation established by the Kasey family over the past 90 years."

"We launched Reliable to be the partner of choice and caretaker of strong community businesses established by owner-operators contemplating a business transition," said Michael Khutorsky, Senior Managing Director at Soundcore. "Irvington marks our fifth acquisition since forming the Reliable platform in November 2025 and underscores sellers' confidence in our strategy of building a best-in-class, multi-regional propane distribution platform."

Reliable's growth strategy combines organic expansion with selective acquisitions to create a premier, multi-regional propane distribution platform. The company is committed to empowering its operating partners with capital, resources, and operational expertise – while preserving the local service and community commitment that customers value most.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Soundcore

Soundcore Capital Partners was founded in 2015 by Jarrett Turner and is based in New York, NY. Soundcore is a thesis-driven private equity firm that specializes in buy-and-build investments in the lower middle-market that are headquartered in the United States and Canada. Soundcore has completed 113 acquisitions across fourteen platforms and focuses primarily on business & outsourced services, industrial services, specialty manufacturing, and value-added distribution sectors. For more information, please visit www.soundcorecap.com.

Soundcore is actively seeking additional acquisitions.

About Reliable Energy Partners

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Reliable Energy Partners is a dedicated partner in delivering superior energy solutions that meet the needs of a diverse customer base. Reliable strives to make a significant impact on the industry and the communities it serves by connecting customers with a safe, affordable, and sustainable fuel option. Reliable is dedicated to creating strategic partnerships with propane business owners and attracting new customers through organic growth opportunities. Reliable Energy Partners was founded in 2025 and is wholly owned by Soundcore Capital Partners. For more information, please visit www.reliable-ep.com.

