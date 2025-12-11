Reliable Energy Enters the Mid-Atlantic Region with Acquisition of Economy Propane

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliable Energy Partners ("Reliable"), a growth platform targeting residential and commercial customers in the highly fragmented propane distribution sector and backed by Soundcore Capital Partners, LP ("Soundcore"), is pleased to announce its acquisition of Economy Propane, LLC ("Economy").

Economy, headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading bulk-propane distributor with a demonstrated track record of providing exceptional service to residential and commercial customers in the Mid-Atlantic region. With this acquisition, Reliable extends its operational footprint to four states and strengthens its strategy of driving growth in high-potential metropolitan areas across the Northeast, Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions.

"Economy has a well-deserved reputation for delivering bulk propane safely and efficiently," said Sean Daugherty, CEO of Reliable. "By bringing Economy into the Reliable family, we're not just growing — we're diversifying strategically. This marks our entrance into the bulk propane business and opens a new avenue to serve commercial and residential customers in an important region. We look forward to working with Josh McKnew to uphold and expand on the legacy cultivated by owners Doug McKnew and Bobby Perry."

"We founded Reliable to build a best-in-class, multi-regional propane distribution platform," said Michael Khutorsky, Senior Managing Director at Soundcore. "The acquisition of Economy reflects a critical prong of our strategic plan to become a supplier of choice, complementing our previous cylinder exchange acquisitions and positioning Reliable for robust growth across residential, commercial, and industrial end markets."

Josh Garfunkel, Vice President at Soundcore, added "Economy represents another example of Soundcore's ability to partner with founder-owned business. We look forward to supporting the Economy team on their organic and inorganic growth initiatives."

Reliable's growth strategy combines organic expansion with selective acquisitions to create a premier, multi-regional propane distribution platform. The company is committed to empowering its operating partners with capital, resources, and operational expertise—while preserving the local service and community commitment that customers value most.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Soundcore

Soundcore Capital Partners was founded in 2015 by Jarrett Turner and is based in New York, NY. Soundcore is a thesis-driven private equity firm that specializes in buy-and-build investments in the lower middle-market that are headquartered in the United States and Canada. Soundcore has completed 111 acquisitions across fourteen platforms and focuses primarily on business & outsourced services, industrial services, specialty manufacturing, and value-added distribution sectors. For more information, please visit www.soundcorecap.com.

About Reliable Energy Partners

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Reliable Energy Partners is a dedicated partner in delivering superior energy solutions that meet the needs of a diverse customer base. Reliable strives to make a significant impact on the industry and the communities it serves by connecting customers with a safe, affordable, and sustainable fuel option. Reliable is dedicated to creating strategic partnerships with propane business owners and attracting new customers through organic growth opportunities. Reliable Energy Partners was founded in 2025 and is wholly owned by Soundcore Capital Partners. For more information, please visit: www.reliable-ep.com.

